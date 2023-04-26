Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:02 Renzi 'sfila' Borghi al Pd e cita Proietti: "Sono come er cavaliere nero..."

20:45 "Trump mi ha stuprata", la testimone al processo per diffamazione

20:25 Pd, rumors su uscita Chinnici da gruppo Ue verso Forza Italia

20:20 Ucraina, fonti Ue: "Positivi contatti Zelensky-Xi, aspettiamo dettagli"

19:03 Ucraina, quali sono gli accordi con l'Italia per la ricostruzione

19:01 Iran, Reza Pahlavi: "Il regime cadrà, pronto a coordinare la transizione"

19:01 Ucraina, Meloni punta a ricostruzione: "Italia ne sia protagonista"

18:42 Migranti, 55 morti in naufragio al largo della Libia

18:36 Pd, Boccia: "Borghi a Iv? Deluso, gli ho chiesto di lasciare Copasir"

18:31 "Siete più poveri", la Bank of England gela i britannici

18:24 Oristano, 22enne precipitata dal terzo piano a Bosa: indagato l'ex fidanzato

18:18 Ucraina, Zunino: "Io ho quattro ferite, collega Bogdan ucciso accanto a me"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"PDFelement Breaks Ground as the First PDF Editing Software to Connect with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Unveiling Powerful AI-Powered Features"

26 aprile 2023 | 15.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare PDFelement has just released its latest version, V9.5, which introduces new AI-powered features that make working with PDF documents faster and easier than ever. With the addition of AI-powered tools, users can take their productivity to the next level.

Wondershare PDFelement is the first PDF editing software to connect with ChatGPT, with this cutting-edge AI language model developed by OpenAI, this groundbreaking integration brings AI-powered features to PDFelement's platform, empowering users to edit and analyze documents more efficiently and accurately.

One of the highlights of the updates is the AI robot. Powered by ChatGPT, the smart PDF AI robot can help you accurately analyze, comprehend and summarize the texts with just a few clicks. With state-of-the-art technology, PDFelement can provide an interactive, user-friendly experience that streamlines the way you work with PDFs.

The AI-powered features of PDFelement V9.5 include

And that's not all — PDFelement's AI robot can also do maths, create text content, write programming codes and more based on your specific needs. Simply choose the "Chat with PDF" option within the software. Then, type your questions in the chatbox and the AI robot will respond accordingly.

"We are excited to unveil PDFelement V9.5, which indicates a new era of AI-powered features to PDF document management. Through seamless integration with ChatGPT, users can effortlessly streamline their workflows and enhance productivity. We believe that these state-of-the-art AI tools are poised to transform the way people work which PDFs, offering unparalleled efficiency and convenience," says Gary, the Product Manager of PDFelement.

With its AI-powered features, PDFelement is a game-changing tool when it comes to PDF document management. Users can accomplish tasks with remarkable ease, efficiency, and accuracy.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement V9.5 is compatible with Windows and pricing starts at $79.99 per year including 50,000 free tokens. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061423/Press_Release_banner_1920x1080.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pdfelement-breaks-ground-as-the-first-pdf-editing-software-to-connect-with-openais-chatgpt-unveiling-powerful-ai-powered-features-301806597.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza released its latest version users can take version versione
Vedi anche
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Invitiamo le aziende italiane a costruire nostro futuro"
Meteo Italia, primo maggio con piogge e temporali
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Con Xi discusso di pace giusta e duratura"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera semifinale Inter-Juve
News to go
Riforma patto di stabilità, la proposta: cosa cambia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, non in regola due terzi percettori fondi giovani agricoltori
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Pace deve essere giusta con rispetto integrità Paese"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi, tempi e scadenze
News to go
Chernobyl, 37 anni fa il disastro
News to go
Immigrazione clandestina, fermate 25 persone
News to go
Ue, attesa per oggi proposta riforma patto stabilità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza