Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:12
comunicato stampa

PDI Acquires Azpiral, Expanding Consumer Engagement Solutions for the Global Convenience and Petroleum Market

16 febbraio 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The feature-rich loyalty and marketing solutions portfolio from Azpiral adds to PDI's growing global presence and solution set, along with other recent acquisitions in the European market

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has acquired Ireland-based Azpiral, a leader in cloud-based digital consumer engagement solutions.

Founded in 2005, Azpiral has set the standard for loyalty and marketing solutions in the EMEA market. Its feature-rich portfolio—including loyalty marketing automation, rewards engine, customer profiler, business analytics, CO2 Calculator, and more—complements existing PDI loyalty offerings while expanding the company's presence into the European market. In particular, the advanced CRM solution, AzpiralPRO, helps retailers customize their communications strategies and drive incremental loyalty revenue. Bringing Azpiral and PDI together means that these industry-leading capabilities will continue to deliver unique value through greater scalability and aligned strategy.

"As PDI continues to invest in global solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum markets, the Azpiral acquisition is the first step in expanding our consumer engagement segment beyond North America," stated Brandon Logsdon, President of Consumer Engagement at PDI. "After a comprehensive review of our options for international expansion and growth, we were highly impressed by the features and functionality that Azpiral has built. Together, we now can serve and lead globally, similar to how PDI has led loyalty programs for convenience and petroleum in the U.S."

"We're thrilled to be working with the Azpiral team and have another value-added solution for our international customers," added Dawn Desai, SVP and GM of EMEA Loyalty and Payments at PDI. "Our customers have been looking for this type of solution, and they will benefit from future integrations with other PDI products like Offer Network and Insights Cloud."

Azpiral CEO, Richard Gubbins, continued, "PDI's reputation and offerings have continued to grow at a global scale, and we are excited to add to the momentum. With Azpiral technologies already integrated with some PDI solutions in the European market, we know we have the right tools to continue building innovations for customers and the industry together."

Berenson & Company and Corum Group Ltd. served as exclusive financial advisors to PDI and Azpiral, respectively, in connection with the transaction.

About PDIProfessional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

For more information, contact: Kelly O'Brien, kelly.obrien@pdisoftware.com; or Dimitra Farou, dfarou@PDISoftware.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517102/PDI_color_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza