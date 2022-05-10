Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
18:13
comunicato stampa

PDI Extends Investment in the European Market, Becomes a UNITI expo 2022 Cooperation Partner

10 maggio 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PDI will showcase innovations in the retail petroleum industry at the trade fair in Germany from 17-19 May at Stand #5B30

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announces its position as a UNITI expo 2022 Cooperation Partner. As one of 16 select cooperation partners, PDI will demonstrate its solutions and share its expertise with attendees at Stand #5B30 from 17-19 May 2022 in Messe Stuttgart, Germany.

At the stand and throughout the show, PDI experts will be available to discuss the most pressing industry challenges and recommend strategic technology solutions. Trade fair visitors are welcome to register for the UNITI expo online for free. Additionally, PDI encourages attendees to request meetings with PDI in advance by visiting pdisoftware.com/consultation/uniti-expo-2022.

"Our industry has changed greatly in the four years since we were last together at UNITI, and it will continue to evolve. PDI wants to support our customers and colleagues during these transformative times by helping to increase their efficiency, profitability, and security in the marketplace," said Dawn Desai, PDI Senior Vice President & General Manager, International.

Desai will be a featured speaker at the expo during an International Forum session on 17 May from 13:30 - 14:00. Entitled "Mapping the Modern Fuel Retailer's Technology Ecosystem," the PDI session will address how fuel retailers today can facilitate growth and diversification across all profit centers to create a future-proof blueprint for success.

PDI solutions featured at UNITI span the product portfolio, which encompasses three segments designed to simplify complex operations and unify systems and data both in the shop and forecourt. The lineup includes:

These solutions reflect the growing investment PDI is making in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Part of this investment includes the strategic acquisitions of Azpiral, GreenPrint, Orbis Tech, and Universe Group—all announced within the last 12 months. Headquartered in the United States, PDI combines its global experience with a local presence in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Slovakia.

About PDIProfessional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

For more information, contact: Kelly O'Brien, kelly.obrien@pdisoftware.comDimitra Farou, dfarou@pdisoftware.com  (Onsite at UNITI and at the PDI office in Germany)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517102/PDI_color_Logo.jpg

 

