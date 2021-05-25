Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:59 Covid, Capua: "Possiamo schiacciare virus"

22:30 Salvini contro Galli: "Con lui avremmo perso milioni di posti di lavoro"

22:01 Arriva la super Luna e un'eclissi totale

21:51 Galli: "Tv non mi è mancata, non ho previsto catastrofi"

21:38 Superlega: procedimento Uefa contro Juve, Real e Barcellona

20:58 Etna, eruzione: attività esplosiva con forti boati

20:49 Figliuolo: "La divisa? Spero rassicuri, per me un orgoglio"

19:52 Sindaco Roma, Gualtieri: "Raggi ha fallito, città disastro"

19:42 M5S, ira gruppi Parlamento su nomine: vertici nel mirino

19:40 Funivia Mottarone, inquirenti: "Ci sono i primi indagati"

19:12 Covid Usa, 10mila contagi in vaccinati in 4 mesi

19:12 Aurora Leone, Brosio: "Da The Jackal fraintendimento, Pecchini brava persona"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

PDI Innovation Connects the Convenience and Petroleum Industry Ecosystem

25 maggio 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company reduces complexities by enabling automation and better customer experiences

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software to the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced today that it intends to invest over $100 million during the next five years to fuel innovation, improve customer experiences, and connect the industry's software ecosystem—delivering new solutions that propel the entire industry forward.

PDI Software

"PDI has been strengthening its portfolio, bringing together enhancements that use real-time data and connectivity software that are foundational for the ongoing success of this industry," said Rohit Mehra, vice president, Network Infrastructure at IDC. "They are well-equipped to create pervasive and connected user experiences that will help customers scale securely."

PDI recognizes the challenges operators face due to lack of time, resources, automation, and tools to deliver on-demand insights. New solutions, tighter integration, and faster innovation are PDI's top priorities. Notable recent updates include:

PDI customers are already leveraging the new technology. Leading petrol retailer Applegreen, with operations in Europe and the U.S., relies on PDI for its ERP, Fuel Pricing, and Security solutions. "The fuel market has been particularly challenging this year, and more than ever we need tools to deliver on our 'low fuel prices, always' promise to our customers," said Lee O' Connor, head of Retail Fuel and Analytics, Applegreen, Ireland. "PDI's Fuel Pricing solution has been easy to integrate and implement with our existing systems and provides insight into price fluctuations, helping deliver on our promise."

"Creating a more seamless customer experience and making it easier to do business with PDI is a priority," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO, at PDI. "We're heavily investing in our people and software to help our customers bring convenience and energy to the world."

Frangis will share PDI's innovation strategy during the "Spark: Powering Possibilities" Live Cast on June 8, 2021, at 10:30am EDT.

Learn more at pdisoftware.com/spark.

About PDIProfessional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit  www.pdisoftware.com.

For more information, contact: Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting, Inc. 917-232-9309 I erin@farrelltalbot.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517102/PDI_color_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Energia Energia Altro company Petroleum Industry Ecosystem compagnia company reduces complexities
Vedi anche
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
Funivia Mottarone, il video dall'elicottero
Funivia Mottarone, soccorritori nei boschi dopo incidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza