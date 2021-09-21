Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:57
comunicato stampa

PDI Introduces New and Enhanced Solutions to Drive Consumer Engagement, Optimize Enterprise Productivity, and Strengthen Security

21 settembre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New Offerings Empower Convenience Retailers and Fuel Marketers to Overcome Critical Industry Challenges

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI), a global provider of leading software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has announced a wide range of new or enhanced solutions. These solutions are designed to help PDI customers drive consumer engagement, optimize enterprise productivity, and secure their networks in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

With continued M&A activity and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire convenience retail and fuel marketing industry faces more disruption than ever. PDI is committed to helping these companies innovate by partnering with them to accelerate their digital transformation. Embracing more integrated, automated solutions is a proven method for growing sales through increased consumer engagement, foot traffic, and basket size while reducing costs through operational efficiency. As a result, these companies will be able to make more-informed decisions by leveraging data and analytics tools as they secure their entire IT stack with the latest cybersecurity services.

"Gemini is proud to partner with PDI, who shares the common goal of saving customers money," said Brent Bergevin, vice president of transportation for Gemini. "We'll continue to find solutions for our fleet that ultimately help get customers back on the road quickly and at the best value."

PDI will highlight its new and enhanced solutions during two upcoming events:

Engage with PDI

engagewithpdi.com

NACS Show 2021

engagewithpdi.com/NACS

The new and enhanced solution areas include:

"We realize the critical challenges our customers face from increased competition, rapidly fluctuating market dynamics, and operational complexity," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. "In particular, the lack of integrated tools across the fuel and convenience retail ecosystem has created unnecessary cost and inhibited innovation. Our new solutions are specifically designed to simplify operations—from holistic back-office ERP solutions to state-of-the-art cybersecurity services. We're devoted to delivering exactly what our customers are asking for."

Learn more about these solutions and sign up for PDI Engage at engagewithpdi.com.

About PDIProfessional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI's solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

©2021 Professional Datasolutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

For more information, contact: Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting , Inc. (for PDI)+1 917-232-9309 | erin@farrelltalbot.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517102/PDI_color_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza