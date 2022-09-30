Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:51 Nord Stream, 007 Russia: "Prove coinvolgimento Occidente in attacchi"

10:40 Pd, Calenda: "Non ha più ragione di esistere"

10:27 Instagram, Ronaldo davanti a Messi e Neymar tra giocatori più influenti

10:09 Morti sul lavoro, Inail: 677 in primi 8 mesi 2022

10:07 Covid Italia, Vaia: "Nessun allarme, italiani pronti a togliere mascherine"

09:42 Omicidio Siena, anziana uccisa in casa: due arrestati e un denunciato

09:30 Prezzi benzina e diesel su oggi in Italia, è prima volta da agosto

09:10 Covid oggi Italia, in risalita Rt e incidenza: report Iss

09:08 Ucraina, razzi su convoglio umanitario a Zaporizhzhia: 23 morti

07:59 Afghanistan, attacco kamikaze a scuola: 32 morti e 40 feriti

07:47 Florida, uragano Ian provoca 17 morti

07:41 Bollette luce, +59% da ottobre: per famiglie +1.300 euro. Meloni: "Subito risposta Ue"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Peking University pockets nearly half of all awards in global math competition

30 settembre 2022 | 09.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and alumni from Peking University (PKU) scored big wins in the 2022 Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition, clinching 35 of the 77 total awards, according to the list of winners released on September 26.

They stood out from over 50,000 contestants from dozens of countries and took home 3 (of four) gold, 2 (of six) silver and 5 (of ten) bronze awards plus 25 (of 57) honorable mentions, making Peking University the most decorated university in this year's competition.

Amongst the 4 winners of the Gold Award were Chen Zekun, a PhD candidate from Beijing International Center for Mathematical Research (BICMR), PKU, Lu Weixiao and Rao Zhenghao—both are PKU alumni. Upon the announcement of the awards, the three shared the strong and special bonds they have formed with mathematics.

For Chen Zekun, whose academic interest is number theory, doing research is like groping in a gigantic maze with just one exit, and the "maze runners" are, for most of the time in a day, "heading towards a dead-end, or wandering between one dead-end to another." Yet still, Chen is doing every research with an undamped ardor. "Because during the process, you can come across many 'Aha!' moments, which are a lot of fun," he added.

Lu Weixiao, a PKU alumnus who is pursuing his PhD degree at MIT, expressed his indelible and unabated admiration for his alma mater and for mathematics. "It is no exaggeration to say that Peking University is a paradise for math students," he said, recalling the conducive environment at PKU.

Drawing from his research experience, Rao Zhenghao illustrated how he enjoyed the process of solving math problems—despite that the problem-solving can lead to no solution sometimes. "I've found solving geometry problems quite interesting and relatively concrete," he said, "I also revel in the experience of drawing, and sometimes a piece of a clear and intuitive graph can enlighten my thinking. This is one of the reasons why I've chosen geometric topology as my research direction."

In the turn of the century, a cadre of talents appeared at Peking University who made breakthroughs in the field of mathematics that commanded global attention, and they were famed as the "Golden Generation." Twenty years later, the "Golden Generation" has added new lusters as a batch of rising young stars have emerged.

In his congratulations to the awardees of the competition, the Director of BICMR and Professor Tian Gang put it that each generation of mathematicians have their missions and the young blood at PKU have borne on their shoulders fresh expectations from the society. "They are at the golden age of their lifetime."

Alibaba Global Mathematics Competition is open to math enthusiasts all over the world. The competition has been held annually since 2018, attracting a total of some 200 thousand contestants from over 70 countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1910920/West_Gate_Peking_University.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peking-university-pockets-nearly-half-of-all-awards-in-global-math-competition-301637558.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza all awards total awards premio awards
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
News to go
Università, test a Medicina: le novità
News to go
Cremlino: domani annessione territori ucraini dopo referendum
News to go
Insegnante ucciso a Melito, fermato collaboratore scolastico
News to go
Elezioni, riconteggio seggi Camera: Bossi tra eletti
News to go
Pensioni, rivalutazione in assegno ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, +34% contagi in una settimana
News to go
Nord Stream, Svezia segnala una quarta falla
News to go
Pescara, Gdf sequestra cocaina e hashish in attività commerciali
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza