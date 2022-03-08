Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 00:42
Peloton Achieves SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment as a Safe and Secure Software Solution

08 marzo 2022 | 21.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton, the global leader in data management software solutions for the energy industry, announces it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC 1 and SOC 2) Type 2 compliance, a widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving this compliance demonstrates how Peloton safeguards customer data and maintains effective controls. The examination was performed by Armanino LLP.

"The journey to achieve SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance is just one more way to show that we take strict measures to protect our customers' data," said Glen Gray, CEO of Peloton. "In this age of constant data dispersal, businesses need to have assurance that their data is safeguarded. This is why we have made it a priority to continue to invest in our security controls."

SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports provide valuable information that customers need to assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced service.

"For over 30 years, we have been committed to the safety and security of our Peloton Platform. This was just further validated when auditors confirmed our dedication to the continuous implementation and monitoring of appropriate technologies and procedures to protect security and availability of the service and customer data," said Gray.

Peloton's SaaS-based Platform provides energy operators the ability to view vital operational data across three solution areas in one platform. Developed in partnership with Microsoft Azure's technology, this customizable platform delivers a seamless user experience to help organizations achieve maximum value from Well Data Lifecycle, Production Data Lifecycle and Land Data Management. Each Peloton product has commercial integration with each of our other products, which greatly simplifies implementation costs and complexity.

For further information about Peloton's SOC compliance, or to request a copy of a report, contact your account representative or info@peloton.com.

Contact: Cara RiccettiGlobal Marketing Communications Manager713-410-7857cara.riccetti@peloton.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163960/Peloton_Logo.jpg  

