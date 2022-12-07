PEPSI MAX ® UNVEILS CUSTOM NUTMEG FOOSBALL TABLE WITH GLOBAL FOOTBALL ICON RONALDINHO

- THE NUTMEG KING SURPRISED FANS IN DUBAI BY CHALLENGING THEM TO A GAME ON A CUSTOM-BUILT TABLE THAT ALLOWS PLAYERS TO NUTMEG OPPONENTS -

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #ThirstyForMore – Fans were left stunned when football icon Ronaldinho was spotted on Dubai's ever-popular Jumeirah Beach Residence over the weekend, showcasing his undeniable footwork and unparalleled skills. Fresh from his GOAT performance in Pepsi MAX's epic football film 'Nutmeg Royale' that launched last month, gathering onlookers were left in disbelief when the former world champion challenged passers-by to the ultimate gaming battle on a one of a kind, custom-built Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table.

The carbonated soft drink brand has given the much-loved game of foosball a new kick - creating a table that incorporates players created with parted legs to allow competitors to nutmeg their opponents! Much like a nutmeg on the pitch, this novel upgrade creates an additional challenge and fuels a thirst for the exciting and unexpected that is all too familiar when a nutmeg takes place in real life. This new venture is a prime example of Pepsi MAX's unparalleled ability to seamlessly bring the worlds of football, entertainment and innovation together to create fun, memorable and historical moments for their consumers and football fans across the globe.

Commenting on the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table, Ronaldinho said: "Celebrating the launch of the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table by surprising football fans was such a thrilling experience. It's always a pleasure to work alongside Pepsi MAX who really set the bar when executing huge football moments within iconic worldwide locations. There's nothing that makes me happier than sharing in the excitement and fun of a nutmeg, so being on the beach meeting fans and celebrating one of my favourite skills was a lot of fun."

Spotted wearing the recently launched Pepsi X AoF jersey, that pays homage to the brand's iconic 00's football strip that first premiered 20 years ago, Ronaldinho handed out signed shirts to fans who demonstrated a thirst for curiosity and were able to complete a nutmeg on the table.

With more than two decades of iconic football campaigns under its belt, Pepsi MAX has created some of the most unforgettable moments for fans around the world, starring the greatest sporting talent of all time. Ronaldinho's surprising appearance in Dubai showcases the continuation of Pepsi MAX's rich heritage in football entertainment that has long-championed global talent – both on and off the pitch.

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi's Senior Director of Global Marketing:"This exciting collaboration showcases Pepsi MAX's ongoing commitment to bring entertainment and football together in new and innovative ways. Sharing this experience with Ronaldinho, our long time Pepsi MAX ambassador and the king of nutmegs, we are thrilled to have brought the first-ever Nutmeg Foosball Table to life and are excited for fans to put their nutmeg skills to the test on the table!"

Fans can join the fun and play the Pepsi Nutmeg Foosball Table for themselves by visiting the Pepsi Thirsty for More pop up on 'The Beach', JBR from November 30th to December 14th, 2022. Further information on the tables' forever home is set to be announced soon, so be sure to follow the Pepsi Global channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to find out more.

