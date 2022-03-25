Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:23
comunicato stampa

Perfect Turf with iFlex from Yard Force®

25 marzo 2022 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

More flexibility for gardening

WILLICH, Germany, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yard Force®, a leading gardening equipment manufacturer, has launched the new iFlex product series, which presents powerful 12V gardening machines, a mulching lawn mower, a trimmer as well as a hedge trimmer. They are versatile in small urban gardens and achieve the excellent results - even in winding corners.

Cordless lawn mowers are lightweight, have no annoying cable, and produce neither noise nor environmentally harmful exhaust fumes. They also offer professionals and hobby gardeners maximum flexibility: their maneuverability means that small gardens can be tended in no time at all. And now the battery performance is also right: The devices of the new iFlex series of the garden tool manufacturer Yard Force® are equipped with high-quality 12V lithium-ion technology, which, with a battery capacity of 4 Ah, lasts particularly long without requiring a power outlet. Innovative features also make the iFlex tools particularly reliable and easy to use with just one click, the iFlex handle can be changed from the mulching mower and placed on the trimmer head. The same applies to the hedge trimmer attachment. This clever solution makes the whole system handy, compact and very easy to store.

Maneuvering made easyi

The iFlex FreeTurn LM F23 lawn mower has a free turning universal wheel at the front, that can be turned in all directions and angles while mowing. This allows gardeners to get into every corner. The mulching mower's patented swivel joint ensures maximum maneuverability: it can be rotated 360 degrees, making it easy to mow under garden furniture and other hard-to-reach places. The iFlex mulching mower can be guided with the iFlex handle made of a high-quality aluminum-plastic combination - for effortless gardening at any age. The practical push-n-adjust function is also user-friendly: the cutting height can be adjusted between 30 and 60 mm at the touch of a button. The brushless motor offers perfect mowing results and is maintenance-free. The iFlex series lawn trimmer is just as easy to operate as the cordless lawn mower. The trimmer head can be tilted and rotated up to 360 degrees. Also, very convenient to use is the hedge trimmer with a blade length of approx. 40 cm and a tiltable joint. Another plus: With their compact, space-saving design, the iFlex units fit into any garden shed.

The new product series iFlex from Yard Force® will be commercially available from April 2022.

About Yard Force

Yard Force® is one of the world's leading suppliers of battery-powered, gasoline-powered and electric garden tools and high-pressure cleaners, headquartered in Willich, Germany. The extensive Yard Force® product range is used by both leisure gardeners and professional landscaping companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773844/image_800564_8200085.jpg

