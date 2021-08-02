Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:08 Covid oggi Tokyo, 2.195 nuovi contagi

11:07 Covid oggi Toscana, 452 contagi: bollettino 2 agosto

11:05 Tokyo 2020, beach volley: Lupo-Nicolai ai quarti

10:56 Covid, Bernardo: "Sanitari non vaccinati a casa senza stipendio"

10:44 Covid, Salmaso: "Immunità gregge non c'è, protetti solo i vaccinati"

10:43 Vaccino Covid, Silvestri: "Serviranno terza e quarta dose"

10:36 Tokyo 2020, Timanovskaya è "al sicuro": non torna in Bielorussia

10:29 Covid Uk, stop quarantena per vaccinati in arrivo da Usa e Ue

10:18 Morto sul set Jay Pickett, la star di General Hospital aveva 60 anni

10:01 Salvini: "Ius soli sportivo? Godiamoci le medaglie"

09:58 Caldo e oltre 40 gradi a Sud, temporali a Nord: meteo divide Italia

09:50 Covid oggi India, oltre 40mila contagi: bollettino 2 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Perfect World embraces new changes in digital entertainment industry with sci-tech and culture

02 agosto 2021 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao attended and addressed the China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC) in Shanghai on July 29.

In his speech, Dr. Xiao explained how Perfect World explores new product forms under the support of scientific technology and culture.

Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao delivers a keynote speech in CDEC on July 29.

As new changes in consumption and business patterns brought by digitalization will meet people's ever growing needs for a better life, Perfect World has been adhering to the position of a high-quality content provider to create new products constantly, said Dr. Xiao.

On one hand, Perfect World has been insisting on self-developed technologies ranging from PC games and mobile games to game engines; on the other hand, the Group has been seeking in-depth cooperation with domestic partners in the video game sector.

Additionally, Perfect World is actively applying cutting-edge technologies into its cultural products aiming at providing users brand-new scenes and experiences. Perfect World has applied new technologies such as AR, VR, and MR into its e-sports tournaments, and users are also allowed to experience a "black technology" in Perfect World's VR e-sports booth in this year's China Joy, which enables gamers to act as a character to fight in a CS:GO or DOTA 2 competition.

In terms of culture, Dr. Xiao stressed that as an industry that favored by the younger generation, digital cultural and entertainment industry should attach importance to setting correct values for the young people and enriching the cultural connotation of its products.

"Traditional Chinese culture has always been a source of inspiration for Perfect World. We created 'Unruly Heroes' and other internationally famous IPs that come from the classic Chinese novel 'Journey to the West,' and we will also join hands with excellent artists in China to build a new eco system for China's original animation," said Dr. Xiao.

In light of the "Creative Thinking" proposed by the Group, Perfect World is committed to boosting the upgrade and transform of traditional industries, and the Group is attempting to help traditional scenery spots to achieve a digital upgrade via its "gamified immersive experience."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585944/Perfect_World_CEO_Dr_Robert_H_Xiao_delivers_a_keynote.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Perfect World digital entertainment industry Shanghai China Digital Entertainment Congress
Vedi anche
Jacobs e la corsa 'contro' l'auto: "Così si vince l'oro"
Tamberi: "Salto in alto sinonimo di dettagli, occorre analizzare minimi particolari"
News to go
Covid, Svimez: Nord e Sud uniti nella crisi ma divisi nella ripartenza
News to go
Covid Italia, salgono ricoveri e tasso di positività
News to go
Olimpiadi, Jacobs: "Questo oro arriva dopo batoste e sofferenze"
Tamberi e Jacobs oro, Casa Italia esplode - video
Tokyo 2020, Jacobs: "Oro olimpico mio sogno fin da bambino"
Tokyo 2020, Tamberi oro nel salto in alto: "Non ci posso credere"
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, Draghi firma dpcm mobilitazione nazionale
News to go
Tokyo 2020, ori di Jacobs e Tamberi: atletica azzurra nella leggenda
News to go
Pil italiano, Istat: cresce nel secondo trimestre 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza