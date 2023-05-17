Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:37
comunicato stampa

Performance Biofilaments Inc. Announces Start-Up of Nanofibrillated Cellulose Commercial Production

17 maggio 2023 | 15.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance BioFilaments Inc. is pleased to announce the start-up of the world's largest nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC) commercial production plant at Resolute's Forest Products, Kénogami paper mill in Quebec. A daily production capacity of 21 metric tons is now available to supply customers for commercial orders in concrete and mortar, nonwoven, industrial fluid, biocomposite plastic, thin film and mineral consolidation applications. A small dose of this nano-scale biomaterial has a significant impact, therefore, capacity of 7,000 metric tons per year will go a long way.

Nanofibrillated cellulose is a natural, renewable and sustainable biomaterial derived from well-managed, certified forests. It provides a low carbon additive to enhance performance-driven advanced materials and specialty chemicals.

"The Performance BioFilaments team and development partners have dedicated years of effort to bring this low-carbon biomaterial to market," said Gurminder Minhas, Managing Director of Performance BioFilaments. "We have collaborated extensively across a range of industrial supply chains, integrating nanofibrillated cellulose to achieve cost, quality and dramatic performance improvements. The availability of commercial volumes means we can readily support large-scale opportunities across a number of major industry sectors."

We welcome your inquiry to learn more about the potential of NFC in your application. Ask about our sample program and collaboration opportunities.

Performance BioFilaments Inc., a joint venture between Mercer International Inc. and Resolute Forest Products Inc., develops commercial applications for nanofibrillated cellulose, one of the world's most exciting new biomaterials. Nanofibrillated cellulose can be used to enhance the performance characteristics of a wide variety of products. Derived from wood fibre – a renewable and natural resource – nanofibrillated cellulose optimizes the strength, stability, flexibility and longevity of a variety of materials, including composites, coatings, packaging and consumer products. For more information, please visit www.performancebiofilaments.com.

Media and Sample Requests: Gurminder Minhas, Managing Director, Performance BioFilaments Inc., 604-806-0261, info@performancebiofilaments.comwww.performancebiofilaments.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078892/Performance_BioFilaments_Inc_Performance_Biofilaments_Inc__Annou.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/performance-biofilaments-inc-announces-start-up-of-nanofibrillated-cellulose-commercial-production-301826959.html

in Evidenza