Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:21
comunicato stampa

Perpetual: Promotes Céline Boutin Andreu to Manager

11 gennaio 2022 | 16.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual:, the premier Consumer Brands Talent Advisory Firm for the world's most inspiring consumer brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of Celine Boutin Andreu to Manager.

Celine Boutin Andreu was hired as an International Consultant at Perpetual in November 2019. Her performance in her first two years at Perpetual has solidified her as a vital part of the European office and force within the firm globally.  She has distinguished herself with her incredible delivery in all of her recruitment assignments as well as broadening her sphere of influence to become a productive member of the broader firm as she supports the marketing team with a focus on Europe.

"Since joining Perpetual, Celine has focused on supporting the development of our European operation and has become an integral part of the team working on making Perpetual a true force in the Talent space there," said Steve Morrissey, CEO & Founder of Perpetual.

"Céline's hire and development has been an amazing story for Perpetual Europe.  She was one of our first hires and has been instrumental to our success from day one," says Pierre Trippitelli,  Perpetual's European Managing Partner. "She is incredibly talented and brings a level of energy that drives the whole firm forward."

Prior to joining Perpetual, Céline previously worked as a headhunter in various sectors in France, after spending five years working and studying towards a degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Human Resources and Organization from the London School of Economics with a major in International Employment Relations. Her background in Psychology combined with the deep and thorough human resources knowledges and managerial skills from the LSE are real assets when leading our clients' search and interacting with our global candidates

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a boutique Consumer Brands Talent Advisory Firm that consults with clients on how to attract, retain, assess, and coach what is the most critical resource in any organization – human capital.  We work with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-ups, family-owned, and private, equity-backed businesses. At the core of our delivery is a trusting and open partnership with our clients and candidates. Our global team prides itself on our high levels of transparency, agility and integrity. We deliver solutions in three distinct areas: Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Talent Analytics.

Contact: Massimo De Paola | 617.905.2115 | massimo@beperpetual.com | www.beperpetual.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724046/Perpetual.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
consumer brands promotion of Celine Boutin Andreu to Manager brands griffe
