comunicato stampa

Persistent Reports Strong Q3FY22 with 9.2% Q-o-Q and 36.2% Y-o-Y Growth

20 gennaio 2022 | 17.38
LETTURA: 4 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter, ended on December 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Q3FY22

Margin %

Q-o-Q growth

Y-o-Y growth

Revenue (USD Million)

199.12

9.2%

36.2%

Revenue (INR Million)

14,917.17

10.4%

38.7%

EBITDA (INR Million)

2,510.83

16.8%

11.9%

37.6%

PBT (INR Million)

2,364.12

15.8%

8.6%

43.3%

PAT (INR Million)

1,763.95

11.8%

9.1%

45.9%

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of ₹20 per share on the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over- year growth. This sustained momentum is a result of our strong capabilities in designing and engineering new digital experiences, revenue streams, and business models for our clients.

This quarter, we received multiple analyst accolades, including the 2021 ISG Star of ExcellenceTM Awards for exceptional client service in Analytics, Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Manufacturing. As we progress on our growth journey, we will continue to enable our clients with differentiated digital engineering expertise and solutions to help them disrupt their industries and create more value for their customers.

And finally, we welcomed Avani Davda to Persistent's Board of Directors and continued to add new seasoned executives to our leadership team. In addition, we onboarded the first member to the Persistent Advisor Network, Werner Boeing, former Roche Diagnostics CIO."

Third Quarter FY22 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 was at $334.3M in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $291.3M in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech, & Emerging Industries

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Analyst Recognition

Persistent Wins Four Categories in the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, RecognizingExceptional Client ServiceFor the Seventh Consecutive Quarter, Persistent Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout forManaged Services in the Q3 2021 Global ISG Index "Booming 15" CategoryFor 9th consecutive year, Persistent takes leaderships positions in multiple categories inZinnov Zones 2021 Engineering and Research Development Services report

Other News

Avani Davda joins the Persistent Board of Directors as an Independent DirectorPersistent Systems Supports ATOSS to Build a Customer-Centric Organization, Powered bySalesforceSoftware Corporation International and its affiliate Fusion360 LLCShree Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.Received the Bronze Award for "Excellence in Team Building Engagement" from TheEconomic Times HR WorldWinner of the "Energy Conservation and Management" 2020-21 award in commercial buildingcategory in the 16th Maharashtra State Level Energy Conservation and ManagementCompetition

About PersistentWith over 16,500 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary StatementsFor risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs/

Media Contacts

Emma Handler

Manohar Dhanakshirur

Persistent Systems (Global)

Archetype

+1 617 633 1635

+91 750 644 5361

emma_handler@persistent.com 

manohar.dhanakshirur@archetype.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

 

 

in Evidenza