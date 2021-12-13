Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Variante Omicron Gb, Londra svuota ospedali: rischio 200.000 casi al giorno

00:01 Stato emergenza 2022, ecco proroga. E variante Omicron preoccupa

23:43 Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video

23:11 Covid oggi Usa, "superati 50 milioni di casi"

23:00 Roma-Spezia 2-0, Smalling e Ibanez in gol

21:58 Usa, topless vietato in spiaggia: ricorso arriva a Corte Suprema

21:32 Pensioni, Landini: "Da Quota 100 passeremo a Quota 0"

21:16 Quartu, uccide la compagna e tenta suicidio

21:07 Ocse, Di Maio: "Presidenza a Italia nel 2022"

20:59 Sondaggi politici: Pd ancora primo partito

20:54 Papa, "rimossa minaccia drone durante messa in Slovacchia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announce initiation of confirmatory phase III clinical trial of Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer

13 dicembre 2021 | 14.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID and DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) and partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ-GS: JAZZ) today announced the initiation of a confirmatory Phase III clinical trial, LAGOON, evaluating Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) for the treatment of patients with relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). The trial will measure Overall Survival (OS) as primary endpoint and Progression-Free Survival (PFS) as one of the secondary endpoints of lurbinectedin monotherapy or lurbinectedin in combination with irinotecan, compared with investigator's choice of topotecan or irinotecan, in patients with SCLC whose disease has progressed following prior platinum-containing chemotherapy with or without anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 agents.

"We are very excited about this trial, which is designed to reinforce lurbinectedin as a second-line treatment of choice in the U.S. and has the potential to bring our treatment to European patients," said Ali Zeaiter, M.D., director of Clinical Development, PharmaMar Oncology Business Unit.

"There has been a strong clinical demand for lurbinectedin following the FDA's accelerated approval, which demonstrates that this important therapy is filling a significant unmet need for the metastatic small cell lung cancer community," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development and chief medical officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are committed to working with PharmaMar and the FDA to further demonstrate the clinical benefit of lurbinectedin and support conversion to full regulatory approval in the U.S."

LAGOON is a Phase III, randomized (1:1:1), multicenter, open-label clinical trial with three arms: one arm to receive lurbinectedin 3.2 mg/m2 as monotherapy (the approved dose in the U.S.), the second arm to receive lurbinectedin 2.0 mg/m2 in combination with irinotecan 75 mg/m2 and the third arm to receive topotecan or irinotecan based on the investigators' choice. The trial will be conducted in patients with SCLC, whose disease has progressed following prior platinum-containing chemotherapy with or without anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 agents. LAGOON is expected to enroll 705 patients from more than 100 sites mainly in North America and Europe.

The FDA approved lurbinectedin under accelerated approval in June 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic SCLC with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

In 2021, lurbinectedin received marketing authorization in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and Singapore. Additional marketing authorizations are expected in 2022 and beyond.

Miguel Martínez-Cava – Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com, Mobile: +34 606597464 / Phone: +34 918466000

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
clinical trial partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals trial relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer
Vedi anche
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 13 dicembre
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo in terzo trimestre 2021
News to go
Qualità della vita, Trieste al primo posto in Italia
News to go
Covid oggi Regno Unito, primo morto per variante Omicron
News to go
Draghi vede Conte: focus su manovra e pandemia
News to go
Champions League, il sorteggio bis degli ottavi
News to go
Appalti truccati, arrestati dg ospedale Foggia e altri 5
News to go
Covid, allarme medici emergenza su quarta ondata
News to go
Istat, disoccupazione in calo all'8,9% in terzo trimestre
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, sale a 7 bilancio vittime
News to go
Green Pass, controlli in discoteche: 8 locali chiusi, 50mila euro di sanzioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza