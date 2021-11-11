Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:14 Sanità, Plebani (UniPd): "Digitalizzazione fondamentale per medico e paziente"

13:53 Recovery, Draghi ai sindaci: "Il successo del Pnrr è nelle vostre mani"

13:50 Covid, Di Perri: "Numeri salgono ma bene se con vaccino effetto sarà un sesto rispetto a 2020"

13:45 L'infettivologo Di Perri: "Bene rinforzo terza dose per 40/50enni, non abbiamo tante altre opzioni"

13:29 Covid, Bulgaria chiede aiuti a Ue: ossigeno, respiratori e posti letto

13:29 Covid oggi Basilicata, 25 contagi e 0 decessi: bollettino 11 novembre

13:23 Inaugurato Tour stadio Olimpico, 'percorso esperienziale ed emotivo'

13:22 Covid oggi Italia, Ecdc: 3 regioni più Bolzano in rosso

13:18 Povia: "Fedez in politica? Alle Pari Opportunità con Zan, a promuovere borse by Ferragni"

13:13 Gene Gnocchi: "Fedez e Ghali in politica e Renzi e Salvini a fare i rapper"

13:11 Caro bollette, via libera del Senato a ddl

13:07 Covid oggi Puglia, 262 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 11 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PharmaMar signs a licensing and commercialization agreement with Lotus Pharmaceutical for lurbinectedin in Taiwan

11 novembre 2021 | 13.40
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MADRID, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaMar S.A. (MSE: PHM) has announced today a licensing agreement with Lotus Pharmaceutical CO., LTD. (TWSE:1795) to commercialize the anticancer drug lurbinectedin in Taiwan.

Under the terms of the license and commercialization agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory and sales milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain production rights and will sell the product to Lotus for its clinical and commercial use.

Lotus will pursue the marketing approval in Taiwan and have the right to market the product exclusively upon approval.

Lurbinectedin was granted accelerated approval by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer in 2020. In addition, in 2021, lurbinectedin has received marketing approval in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

According to Luis Mora, General Manager of PharmaMar's Oncology and Virology Business Units, "We are very pleased to sign this new agreement with Lotus, which will allow, if approved, to bring lurbinectedin to all appropriate patients in Taiwan."

Petar Vazharov, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus, said: "Lung cancer has been among the top cause of death in Taiwan for decades. We are very honored to have this opportunity partnering with PharmaMar to offer the patients in Taiwan access to innovative drug, which is aligned with our key focused therapeutic area."

Media Contact:Miguel Martínez-Cava – Communication Managermmartinez-cava@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 606597464Phone: +34 918466000

Capital Markets & Investor Relations:José Luis Moreno– Capital Markets & Investor Relations DirectorMaría Marín de la Plaza – Capital Markets & Investor Relationsinvestorrelations@pharmamar.comPhone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza licensing agreement autorizzazione licensing consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo oggi in Sicilia, pioggia e allagamenti
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Gdf sventa truffa da 60 mln di euro
News to go
Cop 26, accordo Usa - Cina su clima
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Italia sempre più calda, nel 2020 temperatura +1,5 gradi
News to go
Covid oggi Cina, rinviata anche la maratona di Shanghai
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
News to go
Terza dose vaccino Covid, da 1 dicembre a chi ha tra 40 e 60 anni
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
News to go
Catania, strangolò compagno cella mentre dormiva: arrestato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza