Mercoledì 22 Dicembre 2021
19:27
comunicato stampa

PharmaMar signs a new licensing and commercialization agreement with Eczacibasi for lurbinectedin in Turkey

22 dicembre 2021 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Madrid, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) has announced today a new license and commercialization agreement with the Eczacıbaşı Pharmaceuticals Marketing Co. to commercialize the anticancer drug lurbinectedin in Turkey.

Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for additional remunerations, including regulatory and sales milestone payments. PharmaMar will retain production rights and will sell the product to Eczacıbaşı for its clinical and commercial use.

Eczacıbaşı will pursue the marketing authorization in Turkey and will have the right to commercialize the product on an exclusive basis, upon approval. In addition, a Named Patient Basis program is planned to be launched in Turkey via TEB (Turkish Pharmacy Association) to make lurbinectedin accessible to relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) patients, who are unable to enter clinical trials and to whom no alternative treatments are available.

Luis Mora, General Manager of PharmaMar's Oncology and Virology Business Units, said: "This is the second agreement we have signed with Eczacıbaşı. We have great confidence in their team and we are confident that, if approved, they will bring lurbinectedin to SCLC patients in Turkey."

Basbug Oke, General Manager of Eczacıbaşı Pharmaceuticals Marketing Co., stated that "We are passionate about launching innovative medicines in Turkey and PharmaMar is a unique partner given their expertise in research and development.  Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality accounting 37.000 deaths per year in Turkey and we believe lurbinectedin will be an important treatment option for Small Cell Lung Cancer patients. We look forward to working with PharmaMar closely to expeditiously bring lurbinectedin to patients in Turkey."

Lurbinectedin was granted accelerated approval by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the treatment of relapsed metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer in 2020. In addition, in 2021, lurbinectedin has received marketing approval in the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

About lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca®), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinacidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent.

Media Contact:Lara Vadillo – Communication Director lvadillo@pharmamar.com. Mobile: +34 669 47 18 03Miguel Martínez-Cava – Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.com Mobile: +34 606597464Phone: +34 918466000

in Evidenza