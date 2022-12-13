PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW COMPANY PHARMANUTRA U.S.A. CORP. ESTABLISHED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

With the establishment of the new company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PharmaNutra S.p.A., in the course of 2023 the Group will start distributing and marketing its products in the US market.

PISA, Italy, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialising in iron- and mineral-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, announced today the incorporation of new company PharmaNutra U.S.A. Corp. (PharmaNutra USA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PharmaNutra S.p.A., with operational headquarters in Florida (US) and a share capital of $ 300,000.

The new company will distribute and market the Group's products in the USA, a key market for foreign development that, due to its specific nature, requires a physical presence in the country. During the first half of 2023, PharmaNutra USA will start marketing nutritional supplements and medical devices (which will be classified as cosmetics) under the PharmaNutra brand, both through selected e-commerce channels and by means of direct distribution throughout the country.

An important strategic choice, initiated with determination in the USA a few years ago with the obtainment of American patents for the Cetilar® line products and the registration of the SiderAL® and Cetilar® brands.

Andrea Lacorte, the Group's Chairman declared: "At the moment, three new extremely high-profile scientific studies are currently being conducted in the USA, of which two on Sucrosomial® Iron and one on cetylated fatty acids.

Roberto Lacorte, Deputy Chairman of PharmaNutrasaid: "The United States are a strategic market that is extremely important in terms of potential and turnoverFor this reason, we decided to enter it through a wholly-owned subsidiary company. The commitment will be considerable, because it is one of the largest and most complex markets in the world from both a territorial and a positioning perspective.

"The North American division will on the one hand focus on the end consumer, thanks to a direct-to-consumer digital marketing strategy and, on the other, will directly address the scientific community" added the COO, Carlo Volpi.

The introduction of PharmaNutra brands on the American market will also be supported by online and offline marketing and communication activities, as well as the media coverage resulting from the presence of the Cetilar Racing team in American motor sports for the second consecutive season, and our sponsorship with the Cetilar® brand of the new Ferrari Hypercar, which will make its début in Florida, in March.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by Chairman Andrea Lacorte and Deputy Chairman Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company established in 2003 that develops unique food supplements and innovative nutrition devices by carrying out the entire production process, from the proprietary starting materials through to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is demonstrated by a wealth of scientific evidence, including 135 publications involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and places its products on the market in Italy and abroad. Within Italy, sales activities are carried out through a network of over 160 medical science liaisons serving the medical profession, as well as focusing on the exclusive marketing of PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout the country. Sales activities are guaranteed abroad in 70 different countries through 47 partners chosen amongst the best pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra is a market leader in the manufacture of dietary supplements containing iron with its SiderAL® brand, where it boasts important patents covering its Sucrosomial® Technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy regarding the management and production of intellectual property, based on integrated management of all the various components: proprietary starting materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

