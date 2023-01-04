Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS IN INDONESIA, KUWAIT AND MEXICO

04 gennaio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PISA, Italy, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA: PHN), a company specialised in mineral and iron-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints health, is pleased to announce the signing of three new international trade agreements for the distribution of its SiderAL® and Cetilar® lines in the Republic of Indonesia, Kuwait and Mexico.

 

 

As far as Indonesia is concerned, the new partner PT Pyridam Farma Tbk. will distribute two nutritional supplements containing Sucrosomial® Iron, SiderAL® F30 (PharmaNutra brand) and SiderAL® Gocce P (Junia Pharma brand). These products, the former intended for an adult target and the latter for the paediatric sector, will become part of the Pyridam Farma portfolio., As a matter of fact, the company has operated in the Indonesian pharmaceutical sector for more than 40 years andits production and marketing activities cover all 34 of the country's provinces, with a potential usership of 275 million inhabitants.

As regards Kuwait, the agreement concluded with PharmaLife Co., a company that distributes medical devices, food supplements, medical equipment and natural products is particularly relevant becausePharmaLife Co. will be placing five PharmaNutra products and one Junia Pharma product on the market, specifically: Cetilar® Cream, Cetilar® Patch, SiderAL® Folic 20 sticks, SiderAL® Folic 30 cps, SiderAL® Forte Int 20 cps and SiderAL® Gocce P.

In Mexico, PharmaNutra has finalised a new partnership with the company SMS Pharma, whose core business focuses on developing national sales networks specialising in the distribution of pharmaceutical and health products. The contract with SMS Pharma will result, in the course of 2023, in the marketing of the nutritional supplements SiderAL® Forte 15 mg 30 cps and SiderAL® Folic 21 mg 20 sticks (PharmaNutra), as well as SiderAL® Gocce P (Junia Pharma) throughout Mexico.

With the conclusion of these new distribution agreements, the PharmaNutra Group can now count on 47 distributors in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa.

®®".

PharmaNutra S.p.A.Founded and led by Chairman Andrea Lacorte and Deputy Chairman Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company established in 2003 that develops unique food supplements and innovative nutrition devices by carrying out the entire production process, from the proprietary starting materials through to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is demonstrated by a wealth of scientific evidence, including 135 publications involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and places its products on the market in Italy and abroad. Within Italy, sales activities are carried out through a network of over 160 medical science liaisons serving the medical profession, as well as focusing on the exclusive marketing of PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout the country. Sales activities are guaranteed abroad in 70 different countries through 47 partners chosen amongst the best pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra is a market leader in the manufacture of dietary supplements containing iron with its SiderAL® brand, where it boasts important patents covering its Sucrosomial® Technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy regarding the management and production of intellectual property, based on integrated management of all the various components: proprietary starting materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

PharmaNutra.it

For further information:

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Press Office - Spriano Communication & Partners  

Via Delle Lenze, 216/b - 56122 Pisa, Italy

Tel. +39 050-7846500

investorrelation@PharmaNutra.it 

Via Santa Radegonda, 16 - 20121 Milan, ItalyTel.+39 02-83635708

Gianluca Gracci, Pharmanutrag.gracci@pharmanutra.it,  +39 345 3646330  

 

Matteo Russo mrusso@sprianocommunication.com+39 347 9834881

Internal Press Officepress@calabughi.com

Cristina Tronconictronconi@sprianocommunication.com+39 346 0477901

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948773/PharmaNutra_SpA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmanutra-spa-new-distribution-agreements-in-indonesia-kuwait-and-mexico-301712662.html

in Evidenza