Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:11 Incendio in appartamento a Roma, morta una donna

21:48 Maltempo a Malpensa, automobilisti bloccati dall'acqua

21:37 Covid, scintille Franceschini-Speranza su capienza teatri

20:54 Europa League, Galatasaray-Lazio 1-0

20:48 Roma, esplosione in una palazzina: c'è una vittima

20:06 Rdc, Tridico: 'Con cig e bonus ridotto del 55% perdita reddito durante pandemia'

20:04 Rdc, l'economista Dosi: 'Bestialità collegarlo a politiche del lavoro'

20:02 Previdenza, Saraceno: 'Aumenta divario di genere, le cose stanno peggiorando'

19:39 Green pass obbligatorio, Orlando: "Non c'è licenziamento per lavoratori"

19:17 Green pass obbligatorio, Draghi: decreto per continuare ad aprire Paese

19:11 Fitch rialza le stime dell'Italia, Pil 2021 a +5,7%

19:01 Ikea apre le porte al mondo del gaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven leader for complex small molecules and ADCs of global scale

16 settembre 2021 | 19.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RAUBLING, Germany and LYON, France, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaZell, the German producer of highly resilient and specialty APIs, and France-based Novasep, a leading CDMO focused on complex small molecules and ADCs have entered into exclusive negotiations to create a leading European platform in the attractive API manufacturing and CDMO space with a complementary set of differentiated technologies and highly diversified base of blue-chip pharma and biotech customers. 

Novasep is a leading CDMO player developing and manufacturing complex small molecules predominantly for pharma and biotech customers. The company leverages a wide range of differentiated technologies including high energy and cryogenic chemistries and industrial scale chromatography. It is a world leader in ADC and HPAPI, fast-growing targeted cancer therapy segments.

Novasep's capabilities are highly complementary to PharmaZell's expertise in the manufacturing of complex APIs requiring special handling procedures or technologies. Combining the two businesses would create a leading, highly diversified, and highly differentiated API manufacturing and CDMO platform. The combined business would be able to draw from a comprehensive and broad technology suite for complex molecules and a global production footprint to support pharma and biotech customers over the complete lifecycle of a drug. The combined business would generate nearly €500m of revenues and employ close to 2,000 employees across seven production and R&D sites in Europe (Germany, France and Italy), two sites in India and one in the US.

The proposed transaction would be backed by PharmaZell's current majority shareholder Bridgepoint. Bridgepoint Group PLC is the world's leading quoted private assets growth investor focused on the middle-market with €27 billion AUM and a local presence in the US, Europe and China.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to the fulfilment of customary conditions precedent for this type of transaction including the information and consultation of works councils and other regulatory approvals.

The Press release is available in pdf.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628012/Novasep_PharmaZell.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628011/Novasep_Passion_Smart_Processes_Logo.jpg  PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628027/PharmaZell_Novasep_ENG.pdf

Contact details: press@novasep.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10012 en US Altro ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza France based Novasep complex small molecules small Francia
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, 5.117 contagi: i numeri
News to go
Salone nautico, via a Genova
News to go
Whirlpool conferma i licenziamenti
News to go
Femminicidio, parlamento europeo chiede nuove leggi
News to go
Aumento delle bollette, interviene il governo
News to go
Space X è in orbita, è il primo volo di soli civili
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio sul lavoro: le decisioni del governo
News to go
Difesa, missione a Londra per il ministro Guerini
News to go
Roma, gli nega accesso senza mascherina: pestato negoziante
News to go
Debito pubblico, nuovo record a luglio
News to go
Giocattolo antidoto a pandemia, in 6 mesi +18% vendite
News to go
Covid, bollettino 15 settembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza