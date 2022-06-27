PHNIX is Attending Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) Expo 2022 With R290 Heat Pumps For Three Different Applications

GUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) is one of the most prestigious exhibitions in the HVAC industry which will be held in Milano, Italy from June 28th to July 1st this year. PHNIX will attend the upcoming MCE fair with its innovative R290 heat pump family for three different applications, including R290 airExpert all-in-one heat pump water heater, R290 GreenTherm series for house heating, cooling+DHW, and R290 commercial heat pump water heating solution.

As a leading heat pump manufacturer from China focusing on energy-saving and environmental-friendly products, on the show, PHNIX will showcase its most cutting-edge heat pump technologies and products, especially the full range of R290 heat pumps for three different applications. In addition, PHNIX product experts will arrive on the show to share the latest heat pump technologies and industry insights with visitors.

It is worth mentioning that the R290 GreenTherm series for house heating, cooling+DHW and R290 airExpert all-in-one heat pump water heater will be displayed in eye-catching transparent cabinets which allow visitors to intuitively peek into the internal structure of the heat pumps and easily understand their unique designs.

PHNIX Showcases on MCE :

-R290 Air to Water Heat Pump-GreenTherm series

- R32 Air to Water Heat Pump-HeroPremium series

- Multi-function Water Tank

- Water Fan Coil

- Fresh Air Dehumidifier

-R290 airExpert 300L

-R290 airExpert 100L

-airExpert - Titan

-R290 HeatMaster Series

-PolariesPro Series

"Since the breakout of the pandemic, this is the first time for our Chinese product experts to show up physically on the show and meet our visitors. And this will be a great chance for us to share our innovative green heat pump products and ideas with industry elites," Said Peter Wang, PHNIX Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX overseas business. "Looking forward to meeting our visitors at Hall 7, K49 on the show."

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

