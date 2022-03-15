Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:03
comunicato stampa

PHNIX R290 Heat Pump Receives Increasing Amount of Orders

15 marzo 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was revealed by PHNIX overseas department that in the past February in 2022, PHNIX received a record high amount of overseas order and export volume for R290 heat pumps. According to statistics, in February, the cumulative amount of PHNIX overseas orders received for R290 heat pump for house heating/cooling +DHW is quadrupled of that in 2021, which indicated that PHNIX R290 heat pump products met the demand of overseas market and conformed to the current global trend of carbon neutrality.

As the world market has been chasing after eco-friendly heat pump products, in the beginning of 2021, PHNIX launched to the market R290 eco-friendly heat pumps. The initial launch of the R290 heat pump had gained high attention from several key customers in Europe, who have instantly purchased sample for testing in the winter and soon placed container orders from PHNIX. The positive market feedback meant that PHNIX R290 heat pump products can meet the demand of the global market. Particularly, PHNIX R290 heat pump GreenTherm series has obtained CE and UKCA certificate.

Up to now, PHNIX has launched R290 eco-friendly heat pump products for two different applicationsR290 Air-to-water Heat Pump - GreenTherm Series For House Heating/Cooling +DHW-Super high efficiency A+++-Full DC inverter technology-Silent Running at 45 dB(A)-ABS material & anti-corrosion cabinet

All-in-one Hot Water Heat Pump - airExpert R290 For Domestic Water Heating-Noise is as low as 53.8dB(A)-Optimal COP of up to 3.0-Micro-Channel Heat Coil

"The scheme of Carbon Neutrality worldwide has had a profound impact on the global economic development. The soar in the volume of orders and shipments in February proved that our R290 products are in line with the world trend of environmental development and means that it's the right choice for PHNIX to develop R290 eco-friendly products that are corresponding to the carbon neutrality goal." says Jab Fan, Sales Director in charge of PHNIX house heating/cooling+ DHW heat pump division.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 60% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764613/Real_Application_R290_Heat_Pump_For_House_Heating_Cooling__DHW.jpg

PHNIX received PHNIX R290 heat pump February
