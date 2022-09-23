Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:02
comunicato stampa

PHNIX Will Attend 2022 Interclima and Chillventa Expo with Its Newest Heat Pump Innovations

23 settembre 2022 | 15.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX will attend 2022 INTERCLIMA and CHILLVENTA. Both of the HVAC trade shows are well-known in the heat pump industry. In these few months, PHNIX teams were busy preparing for these two upcoming events and would bring to the shows the most innovative products.

About the Shows

INTERCLIMA has been France's long-standing trade show with international reach, which is the place to be for heating equipment of all sizes for all types of buildings and markets, both new-build and renovation projects. It will be held in Paris, France from October 3rd to 6th this year.

CHILLVENTA is a leading trade fair worldwide for its comprehensive overview of refrigeration, AC, ventilation and heat pump technology. It will be held in Nuremberg, Germany from October 11th to 13th this year.

PHNIX focuses on heat pump R&D, manufacturing and providing comprehensive energy-saving solutions. In the shows, PHNIX will demonstrate its most cutting-edge heat pump technologies and products for three different applications. Particularly, there will be a wonderful debut of PHNIX whole new R290 heat pumps for domestic and commercial applications with different capacities, which cannot be missed. Furthermore, PHNIX product experts will show up physically on the shows to communicate the latest heat pump technologies and insights with visitors. 

About Showcases:

-R290 Air to Water Heat Pump-GreenTherm series-R32 Air to Water Heat Pump-HeroPremium series with transparent cabinet design-Multi-functional Water Tank-Water Fan Coil-A Newest R32 Heat Pump

-R290 airExpert 300L-R290 airExpert 100L-airSplit

-R290 HeatMaster Series-PolariesPro Series

"Requirements of eco-friendly heat pump technologies in the global market were increased after the proposal of the carbon neutral concept. That's one of the reasons why we continuously research and develop in HVAC area. We have created multiple types of heat pumps for domestic and commercial applications, which will debut on the market on our upcoming shows." Says Peter Wang, PHNIX Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX overseas business.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX specialize in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906336/PHNIX_Will_Attend_Interclima_Chillventa_Expo_Its_Newest_Heat_Pump.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phnix-will-attend-2022-interclima-and-chillventa-expo-with-its-newest-heat-pump-innovations-301632095.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Meccanica ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Both of the HVAC Interclima and Chillventa Expo with Its Newest Heat Pump Innovations PHNIX will attend Cina
