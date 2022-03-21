Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, 32.573 contagi e 119 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:22 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.315 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:16 Maneskin, ecco tour mondiale: via da Seattle 31 ottobre e niente Russia

17:09 Covid oggi Campania, 3.500 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

17:08 Omicron 2 contagia come morbillo: un positivo ne infetta 18

17:08 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Patuanelli: "No carenza alimentari in Italia"

16:53 Guerra Ucraina, 'minaccia' Russia a Polonia: "Paese preferito"

16:51 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.134 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

16:46 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Usa: "Bene Guerini ma Italia può dare più aiuti"

16:37 Guerra Ucraina, ministro transizione digitale: "abbiamo un cyber esercito, di oltre 300mila specialisti"

16:36 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.318 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 21 marzo

16:27 Eutanasia, Cei: "Parlamento tuteli vita"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Phoenix Tower International to acquire over 3,200 towers from Cellnex Telecom in France

21 marzo 2022 | 17.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") today announced that it has completed a definitive agreement -- subject to the French Competition Authority ("FCA") approval -- with Cellnex Telecom to acquire 1,226 telecommunications sites in very dense areas in France adding SFR as a second major MNO client of PTI in France. Simultaneously, PTI with its Joint Venture Partner Bouygues Telecom will be acquiring 2,000 sites in very dense areas.  Both transactions relate to the French Competition Authority remedies that followed Cellnex' acquisition of Hivory last year. 

With these latest transactions along with its previously announced build program with Bouygues Telecom, PTI will own and operate over 5,000 sites in France in the coming years making it one of the largest independent wireless infrastructure providers in the country.

"With these transactions and our recent closing of more towers in the French West Indies, PTI expands its presence in France, one of the most dynamic telecom markets in Europe. PTI's growth will continue facilitating coverage deployments for all French wireless operators across the country. We are pleased to have collaborated with the professionals at Cellnex on this transaction," stated Dagan Kasavana, CEO of PTI.

"These various transactions continue to strengthen PTI's commitment to France and the European Market.  We are excited to enhance our relationship with Bouygues Telecom and expand the independent tower model in France which will be a catalyst for improved coverage for all carriers," said Tim Culver, Executive Chairman of PTI.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Natixis acted as advisors to PTI. Herbert Smith Freehills acted as Cellnex advisors.

About Phoenix Tower International

PTI, through its subsidiaries, will, pro forma for these transactions, own and operate over 18,000 telecom towers throughout Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. In Europe, PTI is present in several countries including France, Italy, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.

PTI was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a premier site provider to wireless operators across the world in high-growth markets. PTI's investors include funds managed by Blackstone and various members of the management team and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex manages a portfolio of more than 130,000 sites —including forecast roll-outs up to 2030— in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Poland. Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunication infrastructures services; audiovisual broadcasting networks; security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management. The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 100 indices. For more information: www.cellnex.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770422/horizontal_logo_new_V1_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza SFR as Francia it has completed PTI in France
Vedi anche
News to go
Santo Sepolcro, al via scavi coordinati da Sapienza
News to go
Lavoro, Orlando: "Tavolo con parti sociali convocato in modo permanente"
News to go
Blitz carabinieri fra stand fiera, maxi sequestro di avorio a Parma
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Ue chiuda ogni commercio con Russia"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, da guerra probabile impatto su imprese e risparmi famiglie
News to go
Napoli, piazza spaccio detenuti carcere Secondigliano: 20 indagati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Carburanti, sconto 25 centesimi delude consumatori
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Zelensky: "Colloquio con Putin o rischio guerra mondiale"
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colpi dal mare verso Odessa - Video
News to go
Google-Meta, Ue indaga su accordo pubblicità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza