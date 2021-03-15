Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 14:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 Covid Basilicata, oggi 67 contagi: dati bollettino 15 marzo

13:34 Giannelli (presidi): 'Dad di oggi non è quella di un anno fa, ma serve formazione"

13:28 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "Lo consiglio, indagare senza panico"

13:21 Ponte Messina, superati i nodi tecnici: il Recovery rilancia il progetto

13:21 Covid Veneto, Zaia: "Oggi 841 contagi". I dati del 15 marzo

13:20 Covid, Gismondo: "Vaccinatevi è la sola cosa da dire alla gente"

13:07 J.P. Morgan. portale dalcampoallatavola.it è contributo importante

12:58 Energia: online nuovo numero newsletter Gme

12:51 Vaccino covid in auto, a Milano e Roma ecco i drive through

12:49 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"

12:44 Vaticano: "No a benedizione unioni omosessuali"

12:35 Merlino (Cia): 'dalcampoallatavola.it progetto strategico'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Photomyne Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

15 marzo 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [AI] technology development startup company Photomyne Ltd., specializing in apps for family nostalgia and memory preservation, has completed its Initial Public Offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Photomyne Ltd. Logo

Photomyne's decision to pursue the IPO now comes after the company has reached numerous successful milestones. Within six years of its foundation, Photomyne has seen substantial growth in terms of both its user base and app suite: Over 20 million people worldwide have downloaded an app by Photomyne, and have converted over 230 million photographs, photo slides, and film negatives into digital photos.

"Following such substantial growth in the past year and seeing how our key metrics maintained a steady rise over time, pursuing the IPO now felt like the natural next step for us", said Photomyne CEO Nir Tzemah. "We are excited to have reached this point and complete the IPO, and we are equally excited to keep pushing Photomyne forward and reaching even greater milestones," Tzemah added.

The company's suite of nostalgia apps and a web platform offer a holistic solution for preserving one's personal and family history. Photomyne offers apps for: digitizing physical photographs, photo slides, and film negatives; colorizing Black-and-White photos; building a family tree using family photos from the user's phone; creating a life storytelling slideshow for celebrating people and family events, among others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456086/Photomyne_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Contact

Annat Katzsupport@photomyne.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Completes initial public offering company Photomyne Ltd. initial public offering offerta pubblica iniziale
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza