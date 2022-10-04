Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:07
comunicato stampa

Photonics Finland Names Dispelix Oy as Company of the Year

04 ottobre 2022 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonics Finland has named Dispelix Oy Company of the Year. The announcement was made at the Optics and Photonics Days (OPD 2022), which were co-organized by Photonics Finland and Finnish Flagship for Photonics Research and Innovation (PREIN).

"Our team has worked in nanophotonics for a long time, so this award from these prestigious organizations means a lot to us. Photonics is one of the major enabling technologies for AR technology and smartglasses of the future. We will continue to focus and hire experts in this area," said Antti Sunnari, CEO and Co-Founder, Dispelix Oy. "With a focus on bringing more awareness to the AR technology industry, Photonics Finland has been a great partner for Dispelix as we continue to grow."

"Dispelix product development and a large part of its operations are based in Finland," said Juha Purmonen, Executive Director, Photonics Finland. "The company has grown rapidly and recruited experts in the photonics field representing 30 different nationalities from across the globe, most of whom now work in Finland."

"With more than 250 companies in Finland focused on photonics and the best talent in this space, we truly have the world's leading ecosystem for this industry," said Juuso Olkkonen, CSO and Co-Founder of Dispelix Oy. "Being named the Company of the Year is a great accomplishment for Dispelix and our entire team. This is especially important since Finland has a long tradition and world-leading expertise, especially in near-eye display optics for augmented and mixed reality."

About Photonics Finland

An industry-led innovation ecosystem that brings together Finnish photonics education, research, product development, industry, end users and services. Photonics Finland represents companies and operators in the Finnish photonics industry, promoting the industry's development and visibility both nationally and internationally.

More information: www.photonics.fi

About the Flagship for Photonics Research and Innovation

PREIN, the flagship of photonics research and innovationPREIN is a center of expertise in light-based technologies that connects different disciplines, companies and social actors. The flagship of photonics is coordinated by the University of Tampere and other partners are Aalto University, the University of Eastern Finland and the Technical Research Center VTT. Photonics' flagship PREIN brings together the resources and infrastructures of partners, covering the entire value chain from basic research to applied research, product development and commercialization.

More information: www.prein.fi

About Dispelix

Dispelix Oy is an advanced waveguide designer and manufacturer delivering next-generation visual solutions for consumer as well as enterprise AR and MR wearables. The company's patented single layer DPX waveguides are the thinnest on the market and do not compromise full color, image quality, clear eye contact, and field of view. They bring unmatched image quality, performance and visual fidelity combined with mass manufacturability to scale for even the largest vendors. Led by the world's most sought-after experts in optics, photonics and manufacturing, Dispelix is headquartered in the technology hub of Espoo, Finland with field offices throughout the United States and China. Learn more at dispelix.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907846/Dispelix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photonics-finland-names-dispelix-oy-as-company-of-the-year-301639891.html

