Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Physicist Redefines Bicycle Design Criteria for Enhanced Performance

03 luglio 2023 | 09.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Physicist Reveals Design Flaws in Common Bicycles, Proposes Solutions

OLNEY, III., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading folding bike manufacturer DAHON Chairman Dr. David Hon has announced he has uncovered design flaws in various types of bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, and some e-bikes. By examining frame flex and its impact on performance, Dr. Hon has developed theoretical and experimental methods for practical frame flex measurement. A series of articles will detail these findings and propose improvements to optimize speed and performance.

The traditional "safety bicycle," with tubular front and rear triangles, has been the standard design since the late 19th century. While this structure has proven successful, exceptions have emerged with the introduction of folding bikes and soft-tail mountain bikes. Dr. Hon's research aims to address these design challenges and provide remedies to enhance performance across all bike categories.

Focusing on the bottom bracket (BB) as a key component in frame flex, Dr. Hon has developed a model that correlates BB movements with pedaling force. Such relationship between BB movements and the pedaling force is highly relevant to the frame flex. Using a modified EU CEN testing platform, 45 bikes of various types were tested for flex energy and pedaling efficiency. The results are found to be corroborated with riding experiments. The results revealed important findings, some surprising, (not all) including:

Dr. Hon emphasizes the importance of propulsion efficiency in bicycle frame design for racing, climbing, and commuting. The forthcoming article series will be titled as follows:

The series will propose viable improvements for most bike categories, aiming to optimize speed and performance.

For more information and to access the articles, visit DAHON's website at www.dahon. com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physicist-redefines-bicycle-design-criteria-for-enhanced-performance-301868741.html

