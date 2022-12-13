Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:12 Trapani, precipitato aereo militare: disperso pilota

20:09 Nasce l'associazione Comitato Nord, Bossi: "Fedeli alle nostre battaglie"

19:36 Sparatoria Roma, morta quarta donna colpita a Fidene

19:36 FdI, da presepe vivente a vignette Osho: Meloni prepara decennale 'pop'

19:31 Qatar 2022, Croazia-Argentina: Paredes e non Di Maria, le formazioni ufficiali

19:29 Duplice omicidio a Racalmuto (Agrigento), uccisi a coltellate marito e moglie

19:19 Mafia, condanna definitiva per ex senatore D'Alì: si aprono porte carcere

19:08 Gf Vip, Riccardo Fogli squalificato: cosa è successo

19:02 Qatar 2022, Argentina-Croazia: Dybala c'è ma non si è visto (finora)

18:50 Regno Unito, 43% famiglie sotto soglia di povertà entro 2024: lo studio

18:23 Zangrillo: "Smart working non è semi vacanza"

18:21 Clai, la pallina di Natale simbolo della filiera della bontà

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Piano Broadens Global Footprint and Social Media Publishing Capabilities

13 dicembre 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SocialFlow by Piano Expands to Europe; Adds 'Link in Bio' Feature

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano, a leading digital experience platform, today announced it is increasing its European support team for SocialFlow by Piano to better serve clients worldwide, while also adding enhanced functionality to the platform. Piano acquired SocialFlow, a social distribution and marketing platform for media companies, earlier this year.

"We are really excited to bring SocialFlow by Piano to our global markets and to continue adding features to the product," said Michael Silberman, EVP, Strategy and Social, Piano. "We're focused on providing value and efficiency across multiple distribution channels and the latest addition of Instagram link in bio means that publishers won't need to use separate tools to publish posts and drive traffic from Instagram."

Piano's acquisition of SocialFlow promised to allow social media teams to optimize engagement and attention across multiple accounts and gain a deeper level of insight into how content is driving revenue. The first of these enhancements to be released is SocialFlow's new 'Link in Bio' feature for Instagram. Instagram famously doesn't allow links from organic posts, however this new feature provides a dedicated page for every client Instagram handle powered by SocialFlow. By allowing unique links for mirrored Instagram posts from the profile feed, publishers can drive audiences to their desired content on-site., while also tracking engagement metrics.

'Link in bio' is part of a suite of new Instagram functionality recently added to SocialFlow, including photo carousels, video post thumbnail selection, and post tagging improvements.

Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by marrying data and a sophisticated rules engine to drive real-time targeting, personalized commerce, and dynamic reporting. Piano continues to grow rapidly and has expanded its global presence and platform capabilities with the acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022.

Piano's Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics, and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by World Economic Forum, Inc., Deloitte, The Software Report and more. For more information, visit piano.io.

Piano Media ContactAshley Deibert+1 917 678 1982ashley.deibert@piano.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/691003/Piano_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piano-broadens-global-footprint-and-social-media-publishing-capabilities-301700766.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza and social media Publishing Capabilities social media Europa Expands
Vedi anche
News to go
Mondiali vasca corta, Italia oro con Paltrinieri e nella staffetta
News to go
Ucraina, donazioni per un miliardo al termine della conferenza di Parigi
News to go
Diritto d'asilo, i dati del Rapporto Migrantes
News to go
Inchiesta Qatar, Europarlamento destituisce Eva Kaili
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, oggi semifinale Argentina-Croazia
News to go
Confesercenti: "Caro energia e inflazione riducono di 7,2 mld spesa famiglie"
News to go
Bonus spesa, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Caro energia, Meloni: "Porre argine a speculazione, risposta Ue insoddisfacente"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, maxi blitz dei carabinieri: colpite cosche calabresi e Spada
News to go
Prezzo luce e gas, Antitrust apre procedimenti contro fornitori
News to go
Droga, smantellata rete tra Calabria e Sicilia
News to go
Pnrr, il monito della Corte dei Conti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza