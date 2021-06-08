PingPong Payments launches new PLN and SEK currency exchange services

- FinTech unicorn PingPong Payments now enables marketplace sellers, SMBs & larger enterprise traders to access Europe's hottest markets through expanded currency capabilities

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments and e-commerce services provider PingPong Payments, today announces expanded payments processing and currency exchange services for both the Polish (PLN) and Swedish (SEK) currencies, allowing access to these growing markets for U.S. and international products and services sellers.

Both PLN and SEK are the latest currencies to be added to PingPong Payments' global payments solutions, which now offers merchants and online sellers, over Amazon and other platforms, the most currency conversion service options and widest international market access for payments transactions. PingPong Payments is currently the only Amazon Payment Service Provider that offers the Polish currency.

Sweden and Poland are two of Europe's fastest-growing e-commerce markets. Poland has seen unprecedented growth in online sales due to Covid-19, with nearly 80 percent of internet users in Poland making online purchases. Leading Polish e-commerce platform Allegro reports that 20m clients visit its website every month. Similarly, in Sweden, revenue in the e-commerce market amounted to US$11,211m in 2020 and is expected to grow by 5.2% annually, resulting in a market volume of US$13,729m by 2024.

Kenny Tsang, Managing Director at PingPong Payments, comments: "During a year that saw many traditional businesses disrupted by Covid-19, PingPong has been able to successfully support a surging e-commerce market and achieve global growth. Our ability to now offer both Polish and Swedish currency exchange services will provide U.S. and international merchants with access to two of the fastest-growing, richest e-commerce markets in Europe."

With the addition of PLN and SEK currency conversion services, PingPong Payments now offers marketplace sellers in the U.S. and other geographies support with: the U.S dollar (USD), Canadian dollar (CAD), Australian dollar (AUD), Japanese yen (JPY), Arab Emirates dollar (AED), Euro (EUR), British pound (GBP), Chinese yuan (CNH), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Singapore dollar (SGD).

In addition to cross-border payments processing and currency exchange services, PingPong Payments supports U.S. and international seller growth in overseas markets via additional services including lending, payroll and virtual account solutions. This includes tax and customs registration, supplier validation and payment, market intelligence, and marketing and sales support services.

Kenny continues: "Our innovative payment services have enabled us to become the chosen multidimensional partner of growth to hundreds of thousands of professional sellers, who wish to expand sales internationally. We support our merchants in a way the banking system was not built to, by beating traditional rates and reducing cross-border payment friction through our unique virtual accounts, which mitigate anti money laundering challenges."

Kenny concludes: "Merchants should be strengthening their supply chains for year-round international sales instead of waiting for peak seasons. By partnering with the right network of cross-border payment services, e-commerce merchants can instantly collect, convert and transfer money from all corners of the world, and set their sights on global domination post pandemic. We save cross-border merchants both time and money through innovative services such as VAT processing and opening local bank accounts – allowing them to keep more of their hard-earned profits."

About PingPong Payments

PingPong Payments was founded in 2015 with the mission of helping global e-commerce sellers keep more of their profits by beating the rates traditional banks offer. Today, the company acts as a multi-dimensional growth partner to more than 750,000 online sellers worldwide, has processed more than 90 billion in cross-border payments for e-commerce merchants to-date, and transfers more than 150 million per day for international e-commerce sellers. Global merchants around the world trust PingPong Payments to help them save on cross-border payments, VAT & supplier payments, and more. PingPong works with reputable brands such as Citibank, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo that have won licenses to operate efficiently and are subject to strong regulatory and supervisory frameworks across the U.S., Europe and Asia.