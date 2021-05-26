Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:55 Mix vaccini contro il Covid, fonti Ema: "Valuteremo i dati"

19:43 Covid e origine, Biden chiede a intelligence Usa rapporto definitivo

19:17 Alitalia, Giorgetti: "Nuova compagnia dovrà dimostrare di saper stare sul mercato"

18:54 Rai, De Bortoli indisponibile per la presidenza

18:50 Maldini conferma addio Donnarumma al Milan

18:42 Nasce 'Coraggio Italia', nuovo progetto politico di Brugnaro e Toti

18:32 Hard Rock, WhyHunger e Yoko Ono Lennon insieme contro a fame nel mondo

18:22 Covid Liguria, oggi 74 contagi e due morti: bollettino 26 maggio

18:18 Covid Valle d'Aosta, oggi 9 contagi: bollettino 26 maggio

18:12 Giro d'Italia, Martin trionfa nella 17esima tappa

17:40 Covid Sicilia, oggi 375 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 26 maggio

17:37 Covid Lombardia, oggi 666 contagi: bollettino 26 maggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Pininfarina and Corà present "Miraggio", a new wooden floor collection that integrates technology, nature and well-being

26 maggio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORINO, Italy, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world that is drastically changing around us, domestic environments have acquired a new central role as multi-functional spaces for life, work and leisure, aimed at maximizing the mental and physical well-being of their occupants. Recently, we had a chance to rethink the home concept and the way we live in it.

Miraggio, a new wooden floor collection designed by Pininfarina for Corà

Pininfarina Architecture has created for Corà, the largest distributor of wooden products in Italy, a new Wood Floor Collection, "Miraggio", combining different technologies and materials for the creation of parquet flooring with complex geometric patterns inspired by natural elements. The new Parquet Collection aims to give further importance to our homes, seeing them as a retreat of calm in the middle of a fast-paced society: a place to recover yourself, to feel as comfortable as possible, and to reconnect with nature.

The idea behind the Collection was to create a continuous flooring blurring the borders between the exterior and interior spaces, thus uniting them into a unique design. This becomes possible thanks to the "contamination" of the wooden surface with ceramic elements that perfectly fit the outdoor use. The new Collection also allows creation of interesting patterns, zoning different areas thanks to the limitless combinations of wooden essences and ceramic finishes.

The new Wood Floor Collection is inspired by natural ornaments that just like a "mirage" could be seen differently: like a water surface, with the sparkling cutlines of the wooden floor, or as warm and soft sand, with a gentle pattern created by the wind. This nature-inspired wooden floor design creates a relaxing sensation, aimed to reduce stress by mimicking the feeling of being immersed in nature.

The "Miraggio" Collection allows to safely walk barefoot by virtue of the Corà High Care Paint, a special treatment protecting against hygiene enemies.  Thanks to its silver ions particles the special Corà High Care Paint, it creates a natural and lasting barrier, neutralizing the microorganisms that come into contact with the silver ions present on the wood surface.

The Union of Ceramic and Wooden surfaces has required a particular technical solution that became possible thanks to the Laminam support. Laminam is one of the largest ceramic slab producers who has revolutionized the world of ceramic production, creating large-format surfaces of minimal thickness. 

Visit https://pininfarina.it/en/architecture/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518983/Miraggio_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518984/Miraggio_2.jpg

Miraggio, a new wooden floor collection designed by Pininfarina for Corà

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza home concept In a world that aimed at maximizing lavoro
Vedi anche
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
Funivia Mottarone, il video dall'elicottero
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza