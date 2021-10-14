Pioneering Technology Companies and Global Innovators join FII Institute for 5th Anniversary of FII

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced 10 new partnerships with global innovators and pioneering technology companies for the 5th Anniversary of FII on October 26 – 28, 2021

Technology partners include Fortune 100 Global Corporations like Siemens and Zoom to recently listed companies like Lilium ("LILM") and venture-backed early-stage companies like Interstellar Labs

FII technology partners support the Institute's Impact on Humanity

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From flying cars to space technology, plus drones, satellites and video calls, the biggest names in technology and innovation are partnering with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute. Some of the world's best pioneering technology companies and startups have partnered with the Institute ahead of the 5th anniversary of FII on October 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation and technology partners support the work of the Institute across 5 impact areas: AI, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability. The 5th Anniversary of FII will take place under the theme "Invest in Humanity" and each of the technology partners share that common theme.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said "Each partner brings unique and pioneering technology that supports the FII Institute mission to make a positive impact on humanity. The investments, inventions, research and products from these top global companies all aim to create a better world for all.

"As multiple sectors witness a renaissance in a post-COVID era, the 5th Anniversary of FII will bring together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media in a global forum to explore solutions to society's most pressing challenges and propel action towards their realization."

FII Institute announced investments in Lilium and Interstellar Labs earlier this year. The Lilium investment was part of a strategy to develop and leverage sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional combustion engines in the air travel industry. Through the Interstellar Labs investment, FII Institute will fund the development of, and leverage, AI simulation-based designs to tackle Earth's most pressing environmental issues.

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

www.fii-institute.org

