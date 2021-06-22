Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
Pionyr and Abcam extend partnership to evaluate TREM2-expressing cells in cancer patients

22 giugno 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- The partnership will support the progression of PY314, the first of Pionyr's Myeloid Tuning™ antibodies to enter the clinic

- Pionyr will use Abcam's EPR20243 clone to evaluate TREM2 levels in tissue samples for potential future development as a CDx

- Abcam is Pionyr's preferred partner for the long-term provision of anti-TREM2 antibody, suitable for use throughout the diagnostics development process

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a company developing first-in-class antibody therapeutics that increase the body's anti-tumor immunity and Abcam (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced the extension of their collaboration with a new commercial licensing agreement to support the progression of PY314, the first to the clinic of Pionyr's compounds.

 

Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and Abcam Logo

 

Currently in Phase 1 clinical study[1], PY314 is an anti-TREM2 (Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid cells 2) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. PY314 is designed to tune the tumor microenvironment by selectively depleting immune suppressive TREM2-expressing tumor-associated macrophages to promote anti-tumor immunity.

Pionyr's Phase 1 clinical study will recruit patients with predefined tumor types where macrophages expressing TREM2 in the tumor microenvironment are most likely implicated as a driver of resistant metastatic disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Pionyr will evaluate Abcam's anti-TREM2 antibody to detect the presence of TREM2-expressing macrophages in tumor biopsy samples from patients enrolled in the first-in-human study. Pionyr will explore the potential for developing a companion diagnostic test leveraging Abcam's high quality reagents and end-to end-expertise to facilitate and de-risk the diagnostics development journey.

Kevin Baker, SVP and Chief Development Officer at Pionyr, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Abcam to support the clinical development of our PY314 program for the treatment of solid tumors. Abcam's in-depth knowledge and track record of successfully supporting diagnostic assay development is invaluable to anticipate late-stage development requirements, and to facilitate access to the right expertise at the right time."

John Baker, SVP Business Development at Abcam, said: "Pionyr's Phase 1 PY314 is a promising therapy that has the potential to unlock durable benefits for cancer patients. Precise monitoring of the presence of TREM2 in tumor biopsy samples throughout the clinical development process, enabled by Pionyr's use of Abcam's EPR20243 clone, will provide vital support to the success of the trial. We are thrilled to be working with Pionyr and supporting their efforts to enhance the immune system's anti-tumorresponse."

[1]  Study of PY314 in Subjects With Advanced Solid Tumors - NCT04691375

Notes to Editors

About Pionyr Immunotherapeutics

Pionyr is exploiting novel target discovery and antibody generation platform technologies to create the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics after checkpoint inhibitors. The company's initial approach, termed "Myeloid Tuning" is designed to enhance the immune system's anti-tumor response by specifically altering the cellular infiltrate of the tumor microenvironment. Pionyr's most advanced programs PY314 and PY159, targeting TREM2 and TREM1 respectively, are designed to selectively deplete and in some cases reprogram certain tumor-associated macrophages responsible for immunosuppression. In July 2020, Pionyr entered into a transformational alliance with Gilead Sciences whereby Gilead acquired a minority interest in the company, is providing funding for the company's programs and has an exclusive option to acquire Pionyr upon completion of certain Phase 1b studies. Pionyr's additional investors include New Enterprise Associates, OrbiMed, SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Ventures, Vida Ventures, Osage University Partners, Mission Bay Capital, and Trinitas Ventures. For more information, please visit www.pionyrtx.com.

Follow @Pionyrimmunotherapeutics on LinkedIn

Follow @Pionyrimmunotx on Twitter

About Abcam

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its ~90,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and  www.abcamplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538731/Pionyr_Immunotherapeutics_Abcam_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza