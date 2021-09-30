Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:47
comunicato stampa

Pizza Hut International Celebrates The Best Stuff In The World

30 settembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Honoring 25 Years of Cheesy Stuffed Crust Innovation & Eating Pizza Backwards

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut International today announced the 25th Anniversary of its iconic Stuffed Crust Pizza. The brand was the first to bring Stuffed Crust to market, revolutionizing how pizza is created and consumed by millions of fans around the world.

The anniversary is a global digital celebration honoring the love of Stuffed Crust, its unique reimaginations, and the brand's commitment to delivering the most satisfying pizza experience anywhere, anytime. The love for Stuffed Crust has translated globally, bringing more than 40 iterations to cheese-loving consumers in over 110 countries. And, while the concept has been copied by many, none matched the original.

"Stuffed Crust is a nod to our love of pizza, and continues to be a canvas for innovation," said Vipul Chawla, president, Pizza Hut International. "We are not only celebrating 25-years, but rather how one idea, like eating pizza backwards, can help in our own way to unite the world."

Gooey cheese met traditional crust in 1995, and Stuffed Crust was born three years after a former food scientist on Pizza Hut's culinary team suggested the concept. Had it not been for their belief in the idea, the complexity, cost, training and skepticism may have meant a world without Stuffed Crust.

"Our culinary teams are always innovating and ensuring our consumers get the tastiest pizzas, period. When you have a great product that resonates, you need to believe and persevere to bring it to the world," says Ana Maria Rodriguez, chief food innovation and quality officer, Pizza Hut International.

"The drive and passion to deliver the best pizza brings people together is what brought Stuffed Crust to market. It broke the rules, putting cheese where no one imagined. Today, it continues to surprise and delight with new flavors, shapes and stuffing."

About Pizza Hut® International Pizza Hut International, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., and operates almost 18,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries. Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout.

Images Available: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S9yWXKV0PB_5wgF5rJWc7TYfAjeJ6Fvp  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1284371/Pizza_Hut_International_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
