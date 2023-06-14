Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
comunicato stampa

PKO Bank Polski develops innovative system of value-added services

14 giugno 2023 | 11.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKO Bank Polski, the largest universal bank in Central and Eastern Europe, develops an innovative system of value-added services (VAS) in the form of a generally accessible and easy API. In this way, the Bank wishes to expand the VAS offer available in the mobile application and on-line. Such approach to value-added services is innovative on the world scale.

The Bank has announced that suppliers of services from various industries and start-ups will be able to connect to the bank easily via the innovative VAS platform. The Bank intends to cooperate with suppliers of audio-books, real property management and streaming services to deliver new digital solutions for the clients.

Via the mobile IKO application and the iPKO website, our clients can handle official affairs, top-up their phones, buy public transport tickets, pay for parking or highway toll. Thanks to the Value-Added Services platform, we would like to create a new value for our clients and make new digital services available for our clients even faster," said Katarzyna Dziwulska, Managing Director for the Digital Strategy and Transformation Division in PKO Bank Polski

The Value-Added Services is a solution facilitating and accelerating integration of value-added services for the eco-system developed by PKO Bank Polski. It allows for repeated addition of subsequent non-financial services and products and provides the Bank with foundations for value-added services marketplace.

Technological solutions applied by us to make it easier for the supplier to connect their product or service to our system and are unique on the world scale. Thanks to the open API cloud-based platform, integration with the Bank does not require considerable financial outlays and lasts merely a few weeks. We would like to be an attractive partner for cooperation for companies offering modern services from various industries. Thanks to our scale of operation, we are a new outlet market for their products and services, with markedly lower costs of customer sourcing," said Radosław Janusz, Director of the Value-Added Services Development and E-commerce Office in PKO Bank Polski.

PKO Bank Polski is the leader of mobile banking in Poland. It services approximately 12 million clients, while its mobile IKO app has been activated 7.7 million times. The Bank occupies the top position in the newest Finnoscore ranking assessing the digital maturity of 230 banks.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pko-bank-polski-develops-innovative-system-of-value-added-services-301850548.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Economia_E_Finanza ICT
in Evidenza