Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:15 Orlando: "Assegno unico universale anche per minori in affidamento"

16:07 Green pass covid, Minelli: "Potrebbe valere oltre un anno"

16:07 Colloquio Biden-Netanyahu: "Ci aspettiamo oggi de-escalation verso cessate il fuoco"

15:59 Covid Campania, oggi 634 contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 19 maggio

15:51 Stromboli, oggi nuova forte eruzione e colonna di fumo

15:34 Rai, Vigilanza martedì decide su Fedez

15:33 Covid Puglia, oggi 433 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 19 maggio

15:32 Elezioni Comunali, Meloni: "Chiedo vertice a Salvini e Tajani"

15:23 Vaccino Pfizer a fascia 12-15 anni, "ok Ema il 28 maggio"

15:15 Covid Green Pass, "in arrivo entro 20 giugno"

15:04 Le parole di Franco Battiato, lo studio

15:03 Covid, Viola: "La tv non mi mancherà, mai in politica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Place to Plug activates the latest technology in EV charging services: ad-hoc charging

19 maggio 2021 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VALENCIA, Spain, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Place to Plug, the Spanish start-up that has revolutionised electric mobility with the most advanced electric vehicle charging stations management system on the market, reaches a new milestone as the first platform that guarantees access to ad-hoc charging for all EV drivers.

Josep Cester, COO of the company, highlights the relevance of this fact that allows compliance with European legislation regarding privacy in accessibility to charging stations, established in DIRECTIVE 2014/94/EU on the implementation of alternative fuels infrastructure.

The electric vehicle is one of the most effective tools in this new era to start controlling CO2 emissions and other pollutants produced by transport activity - both public and private - and thus meet the goal of decarbonising the economy, the most important challenge facing us in the 21st century.

"After all, the transport electrification is a key and fundamental element in achieving the stringent emission targets set by Europe and included in the European Climate Law," adds Josep Cester.

To this end, Place to Plug has activated a new feature to provide users easy access to ad-hoc charging by scanning a QR code where the user can choose between three different registration options: download the app for free, login with an already registered user or continue as a guest user.

This innovative Place to Plug method initiates the vehicle charging in private mode, by selecting the third option and adding the payment method, so that whenever the user wants to stop charging, can continue their journey without their details being viewed by a third party.

Thanks to this improvement, the user has the possibility to perform an ad-hoc charge without the need to enter into a data transfer contract either with the charging point operator (CPO) or with Place to Plug as an e-mobility service provider (eMSP).

With this new charging function, Place to Plug is therefore one step ahead among charging management companies, becoming a strategic player in the electric mobility revolution.

https://placetoplug.com/en

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Turismo ICT ICT ICT ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza all EV drivers Spanish start up that EV charging services market
Vedi anche
Franco Battiato, l'addio di Milo con i funerali privati
Siracusa, stroncato traffico droga tra Italia e Usa: indagati anche cinque medici
Ciciliano (Cts): "Epidemia non è finita"
Coprifuoco Italia, Ricciardi: "Via il 2 giugno? Con dati attuali sì"
Roma, blitz a sede Pfizer: "Stop brevetti, vaccini gratuiti per tutti"
Traffico rifiuti, 13 arresti dalla Dda di Lecce in quattro Regioni
Che tempo che fa, Sharon Stone: "Mascherina come preservativo per Aids"
Tel Aviv, razzo colpisce palazzo
ADNKRONOS
Meloni, proposta a Draghi: "Incontro periodico con FdI"
Draghi: "Stato investa su donne e possibilità avere figli"
Papa Francesco: "Bene assegno unico per figli"
Caso Gregoretti, Salvini non sarà processato: il punto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza