Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:46
Planon acquires a majority stake in real estate software company Reasult B.V.

20 gennaio 2021 | 10.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planon Group and Reasult today announced that Planon has acquired a majority share in Reasult B.V., founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ede (The Netherlands). Reasult is a software company that optimises the financial performance of real estate portfolios and projects. Reasult's leading software solutions are used by real estate developers, asset managers and social housing corporations in the Dutch- and German-speaking markets. Example customers are Amvest, a.s.r. real estate, VolkerWessels and HANSAINVEST.

The Reasult software suite includes solutions for real estate development, asset- and portfolio- management, valuation management and financial planning. Planon will combine the Reasult applications with its own solutions for asset management and tenant management and engagement, into one software suite. By doing so Planon aims to support real estate owners and investors in optimising the performance of their property portfolio from a financial, building operations and tenant engagement perspective.

Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group, stated, "This acquisition is one of the first steps in Planon's ambitious goals to accelerate its future growth. Planon firmly believes in the strength of Reasult's solutions and its organisation, both from a technical perspective and due to its extensive market knowledge and experience. It is therefore Planon's plan to continue to expand the Reasult software suite, as it has done with previously acquired solutions such as SamFM and conjectFM. I am very excited about this acquisition and the possibilities it will offer to customers of both organisations to further develop their current solutions into an end-to-end property portfolio management solution."

Aart Zandbergen, CEO at Reasult, said, "As co-founder of Reasult 20 years ago, I am very excited about becoming part of a fast-growing global specialist in the field of building operations and service digitalisation. With this move, Reasult will be able to further fulfil its strategy of offering a leading platform for optimising real estate in the broadest sense. As part of a market leading organisation, our customers and employees will definitely benefit from this strategic step. The Planon and Reasult solutions are complementary which drives synergy and innovation. This collaboration will allow us to serve our customers in the best way possible and deliver innovative products to help real estate companies be 'the best in class.'"

