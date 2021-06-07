Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 13:52
Planon acquires IoT Platform Vendor Axonize, extending its Hyper-Connected Building offering

07 giugno 2021 | 13.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRIGHTON, England and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition of Axonize, the Israel-based developer of a market-leading cloud-based IoT Platform, Planon is taking a further step in realising its ambition of enabling connected buildings at scale. Additionally, the acquisition will help Planon to further strengthen its market leading position in smart building systems.

Planon - Axonize

Axonize complements Planon's 'Open Platform' approach by providing out-of-the-box connections with smart devices and data sources across a plethora of vendors. Moreover, the acquisition supports Planon's strategic partnership with Schneider Electric and other strategic technology partners, fuelling joint ambitions for the future, enabling the provision of digital twins and enhancing insight into asset & building performance.

Pierre Guelen, CEO of Planon stated: 'The digitisation trend around buildings and facility services will accelerate over the years to come. Availability and secure access to reliable behavioural data is a key prerequisite for our customers in their digitisation, automation and sustainability initiatives.'

Janiv Ratson, CEO of Axonize added: 'We look forward to this next step in our journey, and we strongly believe that Planon will provide a great home for our customers, employees and technology. We expect the growth of digital transformation in smart enterprises to be exponential. I'm confident that together we can successfully grow the entire notion of smart buildings, as well as smart business across the globe.'

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Axonize.  

About Planon

www.planonsoftware.com

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology and business solutions, creating value for building owners, building users, and service providers.

Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market.

About Axonize

www.axonize.com

Axonize has developed a no-code IoT platform for smart enterprises that facilitates the connection, monitoring, and control of an unlimited number of devices, data sources and systems, as well as the analysing of data streams from multiple devices and sources. Axonize is provided as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527278/Planon_Axonize_Infographic.jpg

 

 

 

