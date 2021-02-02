Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
Planon appoints Peter Ankerstjerne as Chief Strategy Officer

02 febbraio 2021 | 11.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Expanding Planon's executive board to support Planon's ambitious goals to accelerate its future growth

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planon Group is proud to announce that Peter Ankerstjerne has joined Planon as Chief Strategy Officer, widening the company's experience and network within the international workplace and facility management market. Peter will be responsible for leading the Product Strategy & Innovation, Product Marketing and Marketing Communications functions, as well as for further contributing to positioning Planon as the world leader in Real Estate and Facility Management software. Peter will also become a member of Planon's executive board.

The appointment of Peter Ankerstjerne is another step towards Planon's ambitious goals to accelerate its future growth. Peter brings with him an impressive record of workplace and facility management experience, including several senior management positions with leading companies such as ISS, WeWork and JLL. In addition, Peter has been part of IFMA's Board of Directors since 2016 and currently serves as Chairman of the Board. Peter holds an MBA and Bachelor in International Marketing Management from the Copenhagen Business School.

"I am excited that Peter has chosen Planon as the next step in his career and will join the Planon team in his role as CSO," said Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group. "Peter's broad experience within our domain will be a valuable contribution to Planon's journey to lead the global smart building market."

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software, proven best practices and professional services that help building owners and occupiers, commercial service providers, and financial controllers to streamline business processes for buildings, assets, workplaces and people. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

 

in Evidenza