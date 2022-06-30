Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:17 Superbonus 110%, al via indagine su cessione crediti banche

10:09 Covid Italia, in 7 giorni +50% contagi

09:49 Covid, Costa: "Mascherina al lavoro resta solo raccomandata"

09:31 Meteo Italia, nuove escalation del caldo: punte fino a 44°C nel weekend

09:28 Al via 'Notti Rare', iniziativa su emoglobinuria parossistica notturna

09:17 Webuild, oltre 6 mld di nuovi ordini acquisiti e in corso di finalizzazione

08:40 Nato, Putin: "Adesione Finlandia e Svezia non preoccupa Mosca"

08:23 Nanotecnologie su Beni culturali, premiata Zuccalà

07:53 Ucraina, Putin: "Obiettivo operazione è liberare Donbass"

07:53 Ucraina, intelligence Usa: guerra al rallentatore e durerà a lungo

07:39 Migranti, 36 a rischio in Sar Malta: "Imbarchiamo acqua, temiamo di morire"

07:27 Tensione nel governo, Draghi rientra a Roma: oggi Cdm sulle bollette

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Planon launches comprehensive package to deliver an exceptional and engaging workplace experience to building users

30 giugno 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BRIGHTON, England, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading global provider of smart sustainable building management software, today announced the launch of Planon Workplace Edition. Planon Workplace Edition allows organisations to modernise and improve their workplace management quickly and securely with the option to upgrade to the full Planon Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) suite later.

Planon Workplace Edition is a plug-and-play, cloud-based software solution. It is composed of fully integrated modules underpinned by smart IoT technology: Planon Workplace Insights and Planon Workplace Engagement.

Planon Workplace Insights - the foundation for Planon Workplace Engagement - displays analysed information captured from IoT sensors (occupancy, utilisation, people flow and indoor air quality measurements). This information supports workplace strategists and facilities managers in making the right decisions to create engaging and productive workplaces.

The newest module, Planon Workplace Engagement, adds space and services management processes on top of that. In addition, a mobile app and other workplace engagement interfaces for the building user, including room booking panels and kiosks, enhance the workplace experience and build business resilience.

"With Planon Workplace Edition, organisations are able to use spaces in a cost-effective and sustainable way while improving the wellbeing and productivity of their building users," says Pierre Guelen, Planon's founder and CEO. "It supports workplace professionals in ensuring a safe and healthy environment, and a great experience for building users."

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
management quickly building management software Planon Integrated Workplace Management System suite later
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
News to go
Biden: "Con Svezia e Finlandia Nato più sicura"
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza