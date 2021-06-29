Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:49 SuperEnalotto, centrati tre '5'

22:01 Blocco selettivo licenziamenti: intesa tra governo, imprese e sindacati

21:58 Innovery, occhio al QR Code vettore di cyber-attacchi

21:46 Sedicenne uccisa a Bologna, lo strazio del papà di Chiara: "Senza di lei non c'è futuro"

21:44 M5S, Salvini: "Parabola dei Cinquestelle si è esaurita"

21:40 Astrofisica, al via la costruzione di Ska

21:40 Funivia Mottarone, gip Verbania: "Non potevano togliermi il fascicolo"

21:21 Sedicenne uccisa a Bologna, l'amico fermato: "Mi dispiace per Chiara, sono confuso"

21:18 M5S, Conte in silenzio: amarezza per Grillo 'padre padrone'

21:12 M5S, i contatti tra Casaleggio e Grillo: timore del garante per ricorsi

21:11 Ict, in Italia chieste 100mila figure tech

20:48 Mercato beauty riparte con ecommerce e subscription box

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialised PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market

29 giugno 2021 | 14.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Planon's open platform application enables its user community to connect with the latest technical solutions in PropTech

BRIGHTON, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon, the leading, global provider of innovative Real Estate and Facility Management software, announced today that it has launched its online Marketplace to feature new add-on applications and integrations, which have been developed by Planon and its network of innovative technology partners. This online overview is an excellent new resource for organisations who are looking for the latest options around digitalisation in this rapidly expanding world of PropTech.

"I'm very proud of Planon's new Marketplace as it provides a very visible illustration of where we are heading with our market-leading strategy," said Pierre Guelen, Founder and CEO of Planon. "Providing an open platform and partnership approach to world-class solution providers, integration partners and resellers has been a key strategic step for Planon. And now, with our online Marketplace we have provided our full community of users with immediate access to the Planon ecosystem, offering great new opportunities to our clients and our partners alike."

Planon's ecosystem is expanding every day and new solutions will be added regularly. The Marketplace is an ideal way to present a wide choice of specialised applications to extend Planon's solutions for Corporate Real Estate and Facility Managers, for Service Providers, and for Campus Managers. It shows the key features and related Planon solution of the latest, top-notch technical developments to help organisations counter the new challenges they face.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

Are you interested in becoming a Planon partner, creating complementary solutions and reaching new clients by joining our ecosystem of partners and experts? Visit Planon Partner Portal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza application enables facility management market applicativo application
Vedi anche
News to go
Variante Delta covid, presente in 100 paesi
News to go
M5S, Grillo scarica Conte
News to go
Covid, Ue annuncia 5 trattamenti anti virus
News to go
Bologna, 16enne uccisa: fermato accusato di omicidio premeditato
News to go
Blocco licenziamenti, stop dal 1° luglio
News to go
Soffocata da sacchetto di plastica, a 5 mesi lotta tra la vita e la morte
News to go
Euro 2020, l'Italia aspetta la sfida con il Belgio
Variante delta Italia, Crisanti: "Zone rosse? Poco e tardi"
News to go
M5S, scontro Conte-Grillo. L'ex premier: "Non farò prestanome"
News to go
Bologna, 16enne uccisa: l'amico coetaneo confessa l'omicidio
New to go
Euro 2020, Francia fuori agli ottavi: passa la Svizzera
News to go
Prende reddito di cittadinanza ma ha 16 auto: denunciato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza