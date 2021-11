Planon Named a Leader for Education Maintenance and Facility Management Application in 2021 IDC MarketScape

~ Planon's position in this IDC MarketScape reflects its ability to meet education customer needs today and for the future, supporting stakeholders across the campus in making optimal decisions to improve faculty, staff, student, and visitor experiences. ~

BRIGHTON, England, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon is pleased to be named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Education Maintenance and Facility 2021 Application Vendor Assessment*. The IDC MarketScape assessment identifies Planon's open platform strategy and ecosystem, digital visualisation capabilities and notable global higher education presence as major strengths that Planon delivers to its clients.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Education Maintenance and Facility Application Vendor Assessment aims to provide potential education software customers with a list of vendors that have taken great strides to incorporate the capabilities and strategies that support the broad needs of maintenance and facility management for education.

"As hybrid work and learning models transform the traditional world of K–12 and higher education, facilities management application vendors are exploring new ways to enhance digital tools that support these institutions," says Matthew Leger, research manager, Worldwide Education Digital Transformation Strategies at IDC. "As institutions look to bolster their facilities management capabilities in the face of major disruptions in education, they must think critically about how SaaS application vendors are working to serve education institutions moving into an uncertain future. Important things to consider are customer relationships, configurability, capital planning, mobility, location intelligence, and IoT."

The IDC MarketScape report highlights a number of Planon's strengths, including:

"Higher education institutions across the globe have put their trust in Planon's integrated campus management software to support them in managing a diverse mix of buildings, infrastructure and facilities, regulatory compliance, sustainability objectives, security issues, and changing student expectations," said Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO. "I am proud that Planon has been named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape. We will continue to put our knowledge and dedication to work, helping education institutes to provide the optimum environment for their communities to study, teach, work, and live."

A free excerpt of the report on Planon can be obtained here.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Education Maintenance and Facility 2021 Application Vendor Assessment; Oct 2021 | Doc #US48145321

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalisation by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

