Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:48 Sanremo 2022 e Zalone virologo, Galli: "Ha colto sentimento stanchezza degli italiani"

09:36 Sanremo 2022, trionfa FantaSanremo sul palco: Amadeus sta al gioco

09:31 Covid Germania oggi, nuovo record contagi: oltre 236mila in 24 ore

09:22 Sanremo 2022 e Zalone virologo, Bassetti: "Fantastico, ha colto nel segno"

09:18 Sanremo 2022, per Zalone boom di commenti in rete

08:57 Covid oggi Italia, Locatelli: "Presto via obbligo mascherine all'aperto"

08:33 Auto finisce in canale, morto 29enne nel novarese

08:28 Multa autovelox, quando conviene fare ricorso

07:57 Green pass illimitato con booster e no Dad per studenti vaccinati: nuove misure

07:33 Sanremo 2022: chi è Drusilla Foer, la conduttrice della terza serata

06:52 Quirinale, oggi il giuramento bis di Mattarella

01:06 Sanremo 2022, Elisa in testa nella prima classifica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Plasan Signed a Contract With TESS DEFENCE S.A., for the armouring of the VCR Dragon 8x8

03 febbraio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KIBBUTZ SASA, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasan Sasa Ltd. ("Plasan") announced today that it has signed a contract with TESS DEFENCE S.A., to provide its advanced armour package for the Spanish Army's VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicle.

The contract that was signed by November 2021, covers the first 348 Dragon vehicles. Within the contract scope, Plasan will supply its innovative lightweight and modular RPG protection, branded as Hybrid Slat Fence (HSF), and its unique mine protection solution for under belly and IED side blast with its corresponding energy absorbing mine seats. Deliveries under this contract will start in January 2022 and will continue until 2026.

Dan Ziv, Plasan CEO, said: "This contract is an important milestone in Plasan's effort dedicated to the VCR during the past years and a remarkable evidence for Plasan's unique ability to adapt its technology and solutions to specific platform and customer's needs. Plasan is proud to take part in this prestigious program of the Spanish MoD and will continue to work closely with TESS DEFENCE S.A. to ensure the successful implementation of the VCR program."

About Plasan Sasa Ltd.:Plasan is a global company operating in the area of survivability for land, air and naval platforms for the defense market. The company specialized in development and supply of passive armor technology and solutions for a wide range of wheeled and tracked combat vehicles. The company also focuses on advanced technologies for land maneuvering operations, including unmanned ground vehicles and robotics solutions.

Please visit us at http://www.plasan.comFollow us on LinkedIn , YouTubeTwitterFor more information, please contact:Meirav Ofir, Marcommiravo@plasan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739094/Plasan_VCR_Dragon.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
kibbutz Sasa it has signed Plasan Signed a Contract Plasan Signed
Vedi anche
News to go
Da Ue ok a etichetta verde per gas e nucleare
News to go
Scuola e investimenti in Italia, il punto
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Green Pass illimitato dopo terza dose
News to go
Quirinale, giovedì il giuramento di Mattarella
News to go
Roma, sequestrati 680 chili di cocaina: due arresti
News to go
Scuola-lavoro, Orlando: "Ci vuole bollino blu"
News to go
Pechino 2022, al via la staffetta della torcia olimpica
News to go
E' morta Monica Vitti, aveva 90 anni
Sanremo 2022, Mahmood e Blanco: "Felici per amore ricevuto, Festival simbolo ripartenza" - Video
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
Sanremo 2022 e covid, medico Festival: "Cantanti attenti e pubblico vaccinato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza