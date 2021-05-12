Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:25 Covid, in Italia circa 60mila morti e non 36mila a settembre 2020: lo studio

20:14 Ruby ter, domani attesa sentenza a Siena: Berlusconi resta al San Raffaele

20:02 Cattelan sbarca in Rai, 'Da grande' il suo nuovo programma

19:53 Vaccini Italia, da lunedì 17 maggio prenotazione over 40

19:27 Restrizioni e colori Regioni, anestesisti: "Bene revisioni parametri"

19:25 Servizi, Draghi nomina Belloni direttore generale Dis

19:15 David 2021, Zalone a Pausini: "Scambio con Golden Globe?"

18:57 Vaccini Covid Italia, in arrivo in settimana tre milioni di dosi

18:47 Covid Italia: verso stop quarantena Usa, Canada e Giappone

18:33 Tik Tok, cosa si è impegnata a fare per tutelare i più piccoli

18:05 Anief su concorso straordinario scuola, un posto su 3 rimarrà vacante

17:50 M5S, nuovo sollecito Rousseau: statuto non cambia, mail per chiedere soldi a eletti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Plastic Omnium signs partnership with Hopium to develop the Māchina hydrogen storage system

12 maggio 2021 | 17.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LEVALLOIS, France, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Omnium has announced a partnership with Hopium, the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen cars, to develop the hydrogen storage system for the future Hopium Māchina. This high-end vehicle, first announced in October 2020, aims to be the first French hydrogen-powered sedan to hit the market in 2026. The Māchina prototype is due to be unveiled to the press in June 2021. It will be equipped with a 700-bar Type IV* vessel made by Plastic Omnium in its Herentals plant (Belgium), which is operational since fall 2020.

Hopium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hopium)

Building on this initial collaboration, Hopium and Plastic Omnium have established a partnership to develop the Hopium Māchina hydrogen storage system for the production series. Based on almost 40 patents and a range of in-house developed, certified hydrogen storage vessels, Plastic Omnium will provide Hopium with a prototype high-pressure Type IV* hydrogen vessel for testing. This new generation will be optimally integrated into the vehicle chassis, enabling Hopium to maximize the quantity of hydrogen stored and achieve its ambitious 1,000-kilometer target range.

Laurent Favre, Chief Executive Officer of Plastic Omnium, says: "With Hopium, we are convinced of hydrogen's major role in tomorrow's sustainable mobility. Plastic Omnium is proud to provide its expertise in hydrogen technologies and help develop the Hopium Māchina storage system, an innovative project for low-carbon mobility."

Olivier Lombard, Chairman and CEO of Hopium, adds: "As the first 100% hydrogen car manufacturer, Hopium stands at the forefront of green technologies. This partnership with Plastic Omnium shows our desire to collaborate with a key hydrogen mobility player to develop the Māchina, a new generation of zero-emission vehicule."

* composite high-pressure vessel comprising a thermoplastic liner reinforced with a carbon-fiber shell winding

About Plastic Omnium

Around the world, Plastic Omnium provides carmakers with innovative solutions for more connected and sustainable mobility. A global leader in its three businesses, the Group develops and produces intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems and customized complex modules. With an international footprint of 135 plants and 25 R&D centers, Plastic Omnium relies on its 31,000 employees to meet the challenges of clean and smart mobility. Innovation-driven since its creation, Plastic Omnium is now paving the way for the zero-carbon car through its investments in hydrogen solutions, for which the Group has ambitions to become world leader throughout the entire value chain.

Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A, and is included in the SRD (deferred settlement service) and SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

About Hopium

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.

As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology and automotive engineering.

Hopium (ISIN code: FR0014000U63 - Mnemonic: MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432668/Hopium_Logo.jpg

Hopium Press: contact@hopium.com

Plastic Omium Press: Myriam Malak+33 (0)1 40 87 65 41 myriam.malak@plasticomnium.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hydrogen storage system be unveiled storage be
Vedi anche
Ex Ilva, appello Massimo Wertmuller: "Domani tutti in piazza, non lasciamo sola Taranto"
David 2021, Emma Torre ritira il premio per il papà scomparso
Canicattì, sequestro beni per 400mila euro a due fratelli: uno fatto condannare da Livatino
David di Donatello, la commozione di Sophia Loren
Varianti Covid, Pfizer: "Terza dose potrebbe essere utile"
Terrorismo, pm: "Speriamo in recupero Alice Brignoli"
Carabinieri
Droga, operazione Box a Roma: smantellato cartello
Mafia, colpo al clan Trigila: arresti e sequestri nel siracusano
Lampedusa, hotspot al collasso: oltre 1000 migranti sbarcati in poche ore
Moda
Bvlgari, Chiara Ferragni diventa Global Ambassador
Fiorello allena Djokovic, show in campo
Galli: "Con questo vaccino non c'è immunità di gregge"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza