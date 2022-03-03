Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 20:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:04 David Rossi, legale moglie e figlia: "Vogliamo sapere chi cancellò la telefonata"

19:34 Ucraina-Russia, il fotoreporter sul fronte: "Qui racconto tragedia umana, resistenza ucraini commovente"

19:28 Riforma catasto, Letta: "Centrodestra ha tentato di far cadere governo"

19:16 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.386 contagi e 35 morti: 645 casi a Milano

19:09 Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video

19:05 Covid oggi Italia, 41.500 contagi e 185 morti: bollettino 3 marzo

18:48 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video

18:15 Putin: "Russi e ucraini sono un unico popolo"

18:10 Covid, Ciccozzi: "Tamponi a morti per capire decesso con quale variante"

18:09 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, fonti Usa: "Bloccata colonna Mosca verso Kiev"

17:48 Studio, dopo pandemia 50% ipertesi ha rischio cardiovascolare alto

17:32 Spazio, le prime immagini di Cosmo-Skymed Second Generation

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Plug and Play Accepts First Batch of Startups into Their 2022 Programs

03 marzo 2022 | 18.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has selected over 70 startups to participate in their first Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through May and are focused on the following industries: Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Out of the selected startups, 60% are based outside of the U.S. and represent 17 different countries. The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: bit.ly/SiliconValleyMay2022 

"We are incredibly excited to kickstart our first Silicon Valley-based programs of 2022. These amazing startups will have the opportunity to connect with the largest players in their industry and we look forward to playing a part in their success," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.

Throughout the next three months, startups will be introduced to Plug and Play's large network of venture capital, government, university, and corporate partners to evaluate the potential for pilots, POCs, investment, and other collaborations. They will also have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and dealflows. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

These programs will conclude May 3rd-4th at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley May 2022 Summit.

Last year, Plug and Play invested in 210 companies and was proud to announce 12 new unicorns, bringing the total count of unicorns in their portfolio to 28. To view all of Plug and Play's new programs, locations, investments, and more, read their full 2021 Company Performance Report.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 35+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com 

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80941 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza s website New Materials & Packaging Silicon Valley Plug and Play has selected
Vedi anche
Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video
Sottosegretario Ascani a Adnkronos Live - L'intervista
News to go
Paralimpiadi Pechino, esclusi atleti Russia e Bielorussia
News to go
Trasporto ferroviario Italia, ok Ue a sostegno da 687 milioni
News to go
Allerta meteo Australia, evacuati in 200mila
News to go
Covid Ue, mappa Ecdc: Europa resta quasi tutta in rosso
News to go
Foggia, pescatori costretti a pagare pizzo con sacchi di vongole
News to go
Agenzia Entrate, lo sportello è in video call
News to go
Marche da bollo false spacciate a Napoli e Roma
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, giornalista Rai fermata in diretta da soldati - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziana manifesta a San Pietroburgo: arrestata - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza