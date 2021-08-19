Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 17:28
comunicato stampa

Plug and Play Presents 92 Startups For Their Fall 2021 Batches

19 agosto 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has chosen 92 startups for their Fall 2021 batches. These companies have been selected into one of the following programs that run through October: Agtech, Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Out of the 92 chosen startups, 47% of the startups are based outside the U.S., representing a variety of countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, India, the U.K., and more. The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: https://bit.ly/pnptcfall2021

"We have been lucky enough to invest in 22 startups that became unicorns, many of which have gone through programs like these 92 startups we just accepted today," said George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play Ventures. "We are thrilled to be able to connect these amazing startups to corporations who are prioritizing innovation. Through these programs, these startups will have unprecedented access to our corporate partners and we are excited to play a small part in their success, hoping to invest in many of them along the way."

Over the next three months, the chosen startups will receive the opportunity to participate in networking events, mentor sessions, focus weeks, private dealflow sessions, and more to increase their chances of securing exclusive pilots, POCs, new customers, and investments. They will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 30,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for these startups will commence mid-October at Plug and Play's Fall Summit 2021. Please reach out if you would like to reserve attendance.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com (408) 524-1457

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

