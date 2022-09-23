Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 02:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:28 Ucraina, Zelensky ai russi: "Protestate contro mobilitazione"

22:40 Russia, "ma dove andiamo?": ubriachi e arrabbiati, i soldati 'per forza' - Video

21:41 Ucraina, Conte: "Zelensky e Usa inseguono vittoria militare distruttiva"

21:39 Elezioni 2022, Meloni a Letta: "Pronti a presidenzialismo anche da soli"

21:32 Media, Mfe apre sede in Germania

21:32 Elezioni 2022, Letta a Meloni: "Presidenzialismo da soli? Voto italiani lo impedirà"

21:10 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 22 settembre

20:32 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Obiettivo essere primo partito nel 2024"

20:23 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Costruiremo nazione basata sul merito"

20:09 Endocrinologo Giustina: "Pazienti Covid hanno grave carenza vitamina D"

20:05 Minisola (Sapienza): "Vitamina D importante per assorbimento calcio"

19:47 Summit medici ad Atene, dispositivi alternativi strategia per smettere di fumare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Plug and Play Selects Final Startup Batches of 2022

23 settembre 2022 | 02.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted its final batch of startups to participate in the last of its Silicon Valley programs of the year. These programs will run through November and focus on the following industries: 

AgtechAnimal HealthBrand & RetailEnergyEnterprise TechFintechFood & BeverageGOALHealthInsurtechIoTMedia & AdvertisingMobilityNew Materials & PackagingReal Estate & ConstructionSupply ChainSustainabilityTravel & Hospitality

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play's website: https://pnptc.in/SiliconValleyNovember2022

"As we approach the end of the year, we're excited to host our final programs and end 2022 with a bang. I have no doubt this new batch of startups will show up and stand out and we'll be able to make confident predictions for new disruptions and technologies in 2023," said Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play. 

Plug and Play has built an ecosystem that connects change-makers and leading organizations. With its network of 50,000 startups, 500 major corporations worldwide, and hundreds of venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies, the company has positioned itself to develop and implement the technologies of tomorrow.

Over the next three months, participating startups will have the chance to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows where they'll be introduced to Plug and Play's substantial network. This will give startups an advantage for potential pilots, PoCs, investments, and other collaborations. There's no equity requirement for startups to take part in any Plug and Play program.

These programs will conclude November 15-17th at Plug and Play's Silicon Valley November Summit. Please note that this year Plug and Play's Health startups will graduate at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas held November 13-16th.

To learn more about Plug and Play's approach to innovation, visit their website.

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit www.pnptc.com 

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plug-and-play-selects-final-startup-batches-of-2022-301631718.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80858 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza run through November its Silicon Valley batch Silicon Valley
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza australiana, identificati 16 casi
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, terra trema da Nord a Sud
News to go
Salone Nautico, a Genova la 62esima edizione
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Si inverte curva contagi"
News to go
Vicenza, scoperta maxifrode da 600 milioni false fatturazioni
News to go
Ucraina, Ue discute approccio comune su russi in fuga
News to go
Ucraina, Ue: presto nuove sanzioni contro Russia
News to go
Russia, 007 Gb: per mobilitazione riservisti ci vorranno mesi
News to go
Angela Merkel, nel 2024 in libreria le 'memorie politiche'
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza