Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
comunicato stampa

Plug and Play's Winter 2021 Batches Feature 153 Startups To Participate in Innovation Program

16 settembre 2021 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has chosen 153 startups to join their Winter 2021 Batches. These companies will participate in one of the following programs that will run through November: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, and Travel & Hospitality.

The participating startups will be fully immersed in Plug and Play's global network of over 30,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. Out of the 153 startups, a majority of the startups are based outside the U.S., representing a variety of countries including Austria, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Israel, Singapore and more.

"Over the years, we have seen the best, most innovative startups join our unique ecosystem," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I am excited to welcome 153 startups into our Winter 2021 Programs to close off the end of the year. Throughout the next three months, these startups will gain tremendous access to our partners. I know, without a doubt we will see some of the greatest innovations during these unprecedented times."

Throughout the next three months, these startups will be able to participate in networking events, mentor sessions, focus weeks, dealflow sessions and more. This opportunity will increase the startups' chances of securing exclusive pilots, POCs, new customers and investments. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for these startups will commence mid-November at Plug and Play's Winter Summit 2021. Please register now to reserve attendance.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

Media ContactAllison Romeroallison@pnptc.com (408) 524-1457

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835431/PNP_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza