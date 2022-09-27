Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:12 Caos trasporti su Roma-Viterbo Fl3, ogni giorno ritardi e cancellazioni

12:05 Lega, Salvini: "Bossi senatore a vita? Sarebbe giusto riconoscimento"

12:02 Ascolti tv, quasi 7 milioni per la Nazionale su Rai1

11:59 Elezioni 2022, Zan: "Pillon non rieletto? Era troppo anche per Lega"

11:56 Pnrr, via libera Ue a seconda tranche da 21 miliardi

11:54 Gas Russia, Nord Stream: "Danni senza precedenti a impianto"

11:43 Reddito cittadinanza, i dati di agosto: importo medio 549 euro

11:36 Truffe luce e gas in aumento, come riconoscerle e difendersi

11:31 Elezioni 2022, Orfini: "Smarrita missione Pd, ora basta fuffa"

11:29 Al Salone Genova confronto su sviluppo sostenibile, lavoro e innovazione

11:02 Montecitorio 'apre' ai nuovi deputati dal 10 ottobre

10:51 Vaiolo delle scimmie, salgono a 846 i casi in Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PNAS Partners with Straive for Production Services

27 settembre 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Sciences has selected Straive, a leader in technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, to provide end-to-end content production services for its flagship publication, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

PNAS is one of the world's most cited and comprehensive multidisciplinary scientific journals, publishing more than 3,500 research papers annually. The journal is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences.

The engagement involves the production of digital content, including copyediting, content structuring, author proofing, and production editing, using Straive's Content Publishing Platform, ensuring full compliance with PNAS's high editorial standards and publication requirements.

Regarding the announcement, Diane Sullenberger, PNAS Executive Editor, said, "The goal of PNAS is to disseminate the highest-quality scientific research, spanning diverse disciplines, as broadly as possible. By partnering with Straive, we have furthered our commitment to delivering scientific content of the highest caliber and enhancing its value."

"We are pleased to partner with PNAS. Our approach involves providing PNAS with state-of-the-art production services that support its unique workflow requirements while ensuring efficiency, quality, and transparency. Our team is working very closely with PNAS leadership to ensure seamless integration of our platform and tools and an accurate adoption of PNAS procedures," said Prabhakar Bisen, President and COO of Straive.

To know more about Straive's content services, Click Here.

About PNASThe Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), is an authoritative source of high-impact, original research that broadly spans the biological, physical, and social sciences. The journal is global in scope, and submission is open to all researchers worldwide.

PNAS was established in 1914 in honor of the semicentennial anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences. Since then, the journal has worked to publish only the highest-quality scientific research and to make that research accessible to a broad audience. In addition, PNAS publishes science news, Commentaries, Perspectives, Special Features, podcasts, and profiles of NAS members.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global) Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive's multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Philippines, India, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, United Kingdom, and the company headquarters in Singapore.

For media queries, contact Anoop Siddak Singh Tuli (anoop.tuli@straive.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1678685/Straive_New_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908240/PNAS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pnas-partners-with-straive-for-production-services-301633682.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza end to end content with Straive for Production Services leader in technology driven solutions Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Nations League, l'Italia batte Ungheria per 2-0
News to go
Ucraina, Medvedev: "Russia ha diritto di usare armi nucleari"
News to go
Elezioni Sicilia, Renato Schifani nuovo governatore
News to go
Bolletta gas potrebbe diventare mensile
News to go
Ue, 6mila bimbi vittime della strada in 10 anni
News to go
"Registro pubblico opposizioni a rischio flop"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, i 'flop' eccellenti
News to go
Alluvione Marche, domani i funerali del piccolo Mattia
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, i dati Codacons
News to go
Verona, scoperta frode fiscale
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Bolsonaro Jr celebra vittoria Meloni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta non si ricandiderà alla guida del Pd
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza