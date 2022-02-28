POCO X4 Pro 5G Exclusive Premiere on Goboo | The all-round Ace

MADRID, Feb 28, 2022 /PRNewwire/ -- POCO launched an all-new POCO X4 Pro 5G. Goboo, a leading international e-commerce platform, is POCO's exclusive launch partner for this event in the Western European market. Goboo customers can enjoy exclusive offers and express delivery services on the platform.

Goboo customers can enjoy a limited-time early-bird price from just 249€ and take advantage of fast delivery and flexible payment, including pay-later and installment plans. In addition, the first 500 customers to complete an order receive a POCO x Goboo reusable bag.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is the brand new 5G all-around cost-effective quasi-flagship backed with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and a 67W turbocharging camera. In all, it is built for young tech enthusiasts. "It's hard to imagine a better fit for Goboo customers than the POCO X4 Pro 5G," says Monica, Marketing Director at Goboo. "This latest phone from POCO lab is all-around quality for an unbelievable price, and that's what we're all about at Goboo."

Ace your viewing experience! POCO X4 Pro 5G offers 6.67" AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate, providing users with a highly smooth and immersive experience.

Ace your content! POCO X4 Pro 5G houses a comprehensive camera system consisting of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Ace your day-to-day use! POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with Snapdragon 5G processor, 5000mAh battery, and immersive audio-visual experience. In about 20 minutes, the 67W turbocharging enables the device to be charged from 0% to 70%. POCO X4 Pro 5G is available on Goboo now. Be the first to grab this all-around ace!https://bit.ly/354arOG

POCO X4 Pro 5G premiere ends on Mar. 7th. Customers can get up to 50€ off for purchasing it on Goboo. The final price starts from 249€. The first 500 customers to complete an order get a POCO x Goboo reusable bag.This is a limited-time offer. Get yours before it's gone! Buy now or learn more at https://bit.ly/354arOG

Founded in 2020, Goboo is dedicated to building an efficient, accurate, and professional e-commerce platform to provide consumers in the European market with the best quality innovative technology products. Goboo offers free delivery, unconditional returns within 14 days, and a 2-year warranty on all products sold.

