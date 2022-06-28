Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 03:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:53 Fedez e J-Ax fanno ballare Milano con 'Love Mi'

23:06 Ius Scholae, la legge sulla cittadinanza arriva in Aula

22:23 Assalto a Capitol Hill, "Trump voleva raggiungere manifestanti"

22:08 Caso Epstein, 20 anni di carcere per Ghislaine Maxwell

21:52 Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video

21:24 Nato, ecco perché Turchia dice sì a Svezia e Finlandia

21:16 Covid Francia, la sentenza: no risarcimento per parenti di malati morti

20:59 Wimbledon 2022, Sonego al secondo turno: risultati degli italiani

20:53 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.375 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 28 giugno

20:36 Governo, Conte: "M5S dà contributo ma vuole essere ascoltato"

20:01 La famiglia Borsellino: "Diritto alla verità". Il 12 luglio Camera consiglio

19:57 Nato, Biden-Sanchez: "Su Ucraina Putin dovrà rendere conto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PokerStars officially launches in hometown Ontario

28 giugno 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars, part of Flutter Entertainment, announced today it has been granted a full registration to operate in the Canadian province of Ontario, by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The registration provides for a regulated offering to the community in Ontario, across PokerStars' three verticals of poker, casino, and sport, featuring many of the gaming products that players know and love, while presenting a localised schedule and offering, as well as experiences and benefits that only PokerStars can offer. With more than 5,000 games, poker, blackjack and much more, available 24/7, the in-app and online experience provides consumers with a variety of exciting ways to play and be rewarded.

"In many respects Ontario is our home market, given the first ever hand of PokerStars was played here over 20 years ago, so we are thrilled about the new regulated environment within which our players can play", said Tom Warren, MD - Marketing. "A lot has changed in that time, but our commitment to offering our players the most epic and thrilling experience in the market hasn't – and we can't wait to get started."

To mark the launch of the new PokerStars CAON platform, PokerStars will be hosting a special launch series, the Ontario Platinum Series, exclusively for those in Ontario from July 10 -18, offering a $1.5 million guaranteed prize pool.

There is much more ahead in Ontario this summer with epic events and experiences in the works for players who join the PokerStars family, including a fantastic rewards programme, which will give players double rewards throughout July and August, in addition to a new weekly flagship event, known as the New Sunday Majors, which will be a special Sunday tournament with a $100k guaranteed prize pool.

PokerStars is also looking forward to working closely with its gaming partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to provide players with epic rewards, opportunities, and experiences.

For any further information, please contact press@pokerstars.com.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/

CONTACT: press@pokerstars.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849393/PokerStars.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Canadian province has been granted Ontario hometown Ontario
Vedi anche
Putin in Tagikistan, primo viaggio da inizio guerra - Video
Draghi: "Putin al G20? Solo da remoto" - Video
Sean Penn a Kiev da Zelensky: "Un film per raccontare la guerra" - Video
News to go
Il Giappone riapre al turismo straniero
News to go
Carburanti, prezzi ancora su
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi: "G7 pronto a sostenerla per tutto il tempo necessario"
News to go
Texas, strage di migranti: 46 morti
News to go
Traffico di droga dal Sudamerica, 19 arresti
News to go
Autostrade, aumento del pedaggio in arrivo
News to go
Nato, vertice a Madrid
News to go
Draghi: "Uniti con l'Ucraina"
News to go
Covid, frode in forniture kit sierologici: sequestrati 9 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza