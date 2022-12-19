Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:25 Mihajlovic, in migliaia a Roma per il funerale

12:02 Covid, test rapido prima di cenone Natale: cosa dicono Bassetti, Ciccozzi, Crisanti

11:39 Migranti, Salvini a Lampedusa: "Soldi in manovra per l'isola"

11:23 'Ndrangheta, le mani su New York dei Corigliano-Comito: 18 arresti

11:18 Nuovo record negativo di nascite in Italia, nel 2021 solo 400.249 nati

11:17 Ascolti tv, record per Argentina-Francia: quasi 13 milioni i telespettatori

10:44 Pregliasco si candida in Lombardia: "Correrò per Majorino"

10:33 E.T., venduta all'asta marionetta per 2,4 milioni di euro

10:27 Manovra 2023, Di Battista: "Meloni è Draghi sotto copertura"

10:24 Covid oggi Italia, giù i contagi ma i morti salgono: oltre 100 al giorno

10:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 328 contagi e un morto: bollettino 19 dicembre

09:53 Terremoto Marche oggi, scossa di magnitudo 3.3 al largo di Ancona

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Polish Energy Transition Path - the latest EY and PKEE report

19 dicembre 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation of the achievements of the Polish energy sector and the introduction of the industry's plans for the coming years are the main issues raised in the report "Polish Energy Transition Path". The analysis was prepared by EY and Polish Electricity Association (PKEE).

The PKEE, whose supporting members are the largest Polish companies and industry organizations of energy sector, has developed report in order to present Poland's achievements in terms of energy transition. Another objective of report is to familiarize the reader with the scale of challenges facing the Polish energy sector as a result of the implementation of both EU and Polish climate and energy policies, and to indicate the impact that the market destabilization will have on the energy transition.

"We are now at a turning point for the European energy sector. Many experts say that we are facing the biggest energy crisis since the 1970s. It is the joint effort of entire energy sector, Members States and EU institutions that will determine the time and the terms on which the European Union will recover from this crisis. I am convinced that Poland can use the ongoing crisis to build a strong, independent, environmentally friendly and solidary energy sector." – said Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the PKEE Management Board.

The scope of transformation of polish energy sector is wider and more expensive than in an average EU country. The energy sector in Poland, due to historical and geopolitical conditions, was dominated by fossil fuels - hard coal and lignite. Nevertheless, the gradually and consistently increased share of energy produced from low-emission and non-emission sources means that the impact of energy production in Poland on the natural environment is systematically decreasing.

"The report 'Polish Energy Transition Path' prepared by the Polish electricity sector allows to understand how we came to such conclusions and where we are now in terms of the energy sector development and coming out of the energy crisis. The evolution of the Polish electricity sector that has been consistently carried out since 1989, when Poland regained economic sovereignty, is of great importance here." – Mr. Dąbrowski emphasized.

The report addresses as well the most current problems of the energy sector resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the energy crisis.

Link to the report: https://bit.ly/3igwXKp 

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969579/PKEE_1_Infographic.jpgInfographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969580/PKEE_2_Infographic.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polish-energy-transition-path---the-latest-ey-and-pkee-report-301704321.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente main issues raised in the report report prepared by EY and Polish Electricity Association Varsavia
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2023, ministro Giorgetti presenta modifiche a testo
News to go
Qatargate, ecco le ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Martinez e quel gestaccio che offusca successo
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
"Argentina campeon, Messi campeon", le lacrime del telecronista - Video
Argentina-Francia ai rigori, Adani soffre e il video è virale
Argentina campione del mondo, festa anche a Roma - Video
Argentina-Francia, il gol di Messi su rigore - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza